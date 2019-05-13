TODAY |

Simon Bridges slams Government for 'massive fail' over teachers, Kiwibuild

National Party leader Simon Bridges has slammed the Government's so-called "year of delivery" as a "massive fail", saying more can be done in housing and education.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced a nearly $200 million injection for the existing Housing First scheme that helps homeless people get into housing.

But, Mr Bridges told TVNZ1's Breakfast the Government was full of "broken promises" in the housing sector - calling out Housing Minister Phil Twyford for bold claims made last year as well as the problem of people sleeping in cars only worsening.

"Overall what I think what we're seeing is non-delivery and I think what New Zealanders want to see is some real substance and some actual delivery."

Mr Bridges slammed the Government's dealings with housing overall, pointing out criticisms of its Kiwibuild scheme. "The big flagship policy that people remember from the election is 100,000 houses in a decade and now we know they're not going to deliver that.

"It shows they talked a big game in Opposition and now in the so-called 'year of delivery' they just can't sort of do it."

Mr Bridges said the same problems go for the education sector, with primary and secondary school teachers planning the largest ever teachers strike in New Zealand later in the month.

The strike was "mega" and would mean "massive disruption", he said.

"Again, in the so-called 'year of delivery' from the Government, it means a massive fail for principals, teachers, but I suppose more importantly parents and students.

"I think it comes down to one word - priorities."

There is money to go around, Mr Bridges said, but he didn't think it was being spent well.

"We left them big surpluses but they've spent it on Shane Jones, on Winston Peters, on fees free; and the teachers are saying "where's ours? We need it".

"If you're not wasting money on other stuff you can do a really good job in health, education and infrastructure, and they'd be my priorities."

    The National Party leader criticised the Government’s spending, saying a lot more can be done for housing, education and health. Source: Breakfast
