Simon Bridges' sister accused of using science classes to teach creationism

RNZ
Opposition leader Simon Bridges says he's seen no evidence that his sister has been teaching creationism in place of the New Zealand science curriculum at a private christian school.

Mt Hobson Middle School is for students in years 7 to 10 and is run by the Villa Education Trust, which also operates two charter schools.

The school is being accused of using science classes to teach creationism as the preferred theory of how the world began.

The teacher at the centre of the allegations is the sister of Mr Bridges and wife of National MP Simon O'Connor.

A former student claims Rachel O'Connor played a video purporting to show science had found proof of God's existence.

The school said it received a low-level complaint from the student's mother at the time, which was dealt with in a conversation with her.

The complaint wasn't about religious education being taught, just that it shouldn't be part of science classes.

Given National Party leader Simon Bridges has aspirations to be the prime minister, he was asked whether he believes in evolution - he says he does.

When he was asked whether his sister believes in creationism, he responded, "look, I don't really care''.

"She's a New Zealander and she should be able to believe whatever she wants. What's important is this is a private christian school, it's entitled to have those views in New Zealand society but it also needs to teach the New Zealand curriculum and there's nothing to suggest it wasn't.''

Mr Bridges said he won't deign to ask his sister what she has been teaching because he said this is simply a political hit-job.

Villa Education Trust has also applied for its two charter schools, which teach christian values, to be incorporated into the state system as designated character schools - whether they're successful will be a decision made by Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

Mr Hipkins said there's only very narrow criteria for religious instruction in state schools - often in a lunchbreak outside of classroom hours.

"Creationism isn't appropriate for science classes in New Zealand,'' he said.

"It's not part of the New Zealand curriculum and I'd expect all schools to be teaching to the New Zealand curriculum.''

ACT leader David Seymour is the former under-secretary for education and is against the government's closure of charter schools, which were the result of a confidence and supply agreement between his party and National.

Mr Seymour said creationism is something children should be taught but it shouldn't be sold as the absolute truth and only world-view.

"Now if you teach a kid that the world was created in seven days by a man in the sky as gospel, then potentially they're not going to have respect for world views and they'll miss out on future opportunities.

"Now on the other hand, if you look at the Villa Education Trust curriculum it's actually one of the richest and most diverse curriculums I've seen,'' he said.

Mt Hobson Middle School's academic manager Alwyn Poole is standing by Mrs O'Connor's teachings and disagrees with the student's claims that creationism is taught as the preferred theory of evolution.

He said science teaching is based on profound discussion and reaches across broad disciplines.

Mr Poole said it's always been well advertised that the lines between its subjects are not black and white.

- By Jo Moir

National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly
1 NEWS
A Massey University professor says Gloriavale's application for funding from the Provincial Growth Fund is "inventive" but that he wouldn't personally give them the money because they are "too sectarian".

1 NEWS yesterday revealed the West Coast religious community, which has tax-free charitable status, has applied for millions in taxpayer funding to set up a health food business.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, Professor Peter Lineham praised the church's novel approach to running their organisation, but also said he doesn't think they should receive a grant.

"They're nothing if not imaginative, because they seize opportunities," he said.

"This is a very creative way to draw on [Regional Development Minister] Shane Jones' Regional Growth Fund - and boy the Coast needs it."

The community's leaders are looking to set up a new health food enterprise on the West Coast.

Professor Lineham said while Gloriavale probably would do the work and establish a business if given the grant, there are questions as to who will benefit.

"The general theory of regional development funds is that if you inject money into a positive enterprise then there'll be quite a lot of trickle down effects .. .and so it will benefit the wider community," he said.

"All the money feeds back into the 500 or 600 people who are there within the [Gloriavale] community ... strictly everything is controlled by a very closed organisational force."

Gloriavale already do "pretty well out of the state", he said, with the tax-free religious charity status allowing them to keep tax on their business profits, as well as receive income through donations and other means.

Read more: Exclusive: Gloriavale seeking millions of taxpayer dollars to set up new health food enterprise

"The law does say, at the moment, that if you're running a business for charitable purposes you're entitled to do that."

Personally, Professor Lineham said he would not choose to give Gloriavale the funding, "because its really just too sectarian".

Mr Jones said yesterday the government would evaluate Gloriavale's application in good faith but will also take into account Gloriavale's reputation with the public whose money it is now asking for.

"I wouldn't want to knock out any particular application till we had all the facts," Mr Jones said.

"We will get from time to time applications where we'll have to be very, very sensitive.

"But the reality is that particular organisation does represent something of a morality play."

Professor Peter Lineham says the sect's application to the Regional Development Fund is inventive, if nothing else.
1 NEWS
Kiwis can expect to see more whales in New Zealand waters as the population recovers from whaling and passes by during annual migrations, a marine biologist says.

Recent sightings have included a southern right whale in Wellington Harbour and another near Dunedin, and Auckland University marine biologist Rochelle Constantine says it is part of their population recovery.

"We've got an increasing trend of sighting them ... at the moment we have migrating humpback whales so they're going past mainland New Zealand on their northern migration to their breeding ground," Dr Constantine said.

Alex Weller captured this magical moment off the Dunedin coast on Sunday.

"They've spent the summer feeding down in Antarctica ... those whales are mostly going to either New Caledonia and some to east Australia - so we see a lot of them at this time."

Dr Constantine said there is now a larger population of southern right whales centred around the sub-Antarctic islands, particularly the Auckland Islands, with "a few hundred of them jammed in there".

Genetic testing had shown that whales seen near the New Zealand mainland do travel between the two areas.

"Every three years or so we sort of get this pulse of them coming around mainland New Zealand ... they know mainland New Zealand and they'll move between the two places."

With sightings becoming more regular, Dr Constantine said the public should be aware that while southern right whales can be friendly, they are easily injured by careless boaties.

The whale and its calf drew crowds in Deborah Bay near Dunedin over the weekend.

"I think these are going to become increasingly more normal events in our lives ... we have to be really careful around them," she said.

"We've had a lot of conversation around Matariki the Wellington whale and threats to it, and actually on the biggest threats to it were people going to close to it in their boat.

"These whales are very gregarious and they're not worried about people coming close, but you can actually hit them in your boat.

"I think there's a sort of thing where we're always excited about seeing whales but we also have to be really careful because they're always just busy doing their thing.

"By law you're not allowed closer than 50m to a whale, and if it's a mother with a calf, it's 200m - so it's quite a distance.

"If you're ever anywhere near them, either in the water or on the water, just to give them space - they'll come to you if they want to."

Marine Biologist Rochelle Constantine says the visitors are currently migrating past the New Zealand mainland, thrilling many who see them.
