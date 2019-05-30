TODAY |

Simon Bridges shows how restricted Budget material was accessed, calls Treasury response 'contemptible'

Anna Whyte
1 News Now Politics Reporter
1 NEWS
Anna Whyte

National's Simon Bridges called today for Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf to resign, claiming Treasury "sat on a lie" since Tuesday over how leaked details of the Budget were accessed. 

Mr Bridges also demonstrated how the material was accessed on the Treasury website. 

On Tuesday, National released information he said was part of Budget 2019, and yesterday Mr Bridges emphasised to reporters the info was "absolutely" not obtained by hacking - after Mr Makhlouf said Treasury had been hacked. 

"He must resign, but it's also been ministers who have been deeply dishonest," Mr Bridges said today. 

"Any member of the New Zealand public could have accessed this if they had an interest in the Budget. What has happened this week is the most contemptible thing in New Zealand politics I've seen."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The National Party leader also accused Treasury of “sitting on a lie”, after information on its website was accessed. Source: 1 NEWS

    Mr Bridges alleged Treasury "has known since Tuesday exactly what happened and they covered it up to hide their incompetence".

    "They have sat on a lie, calling the National Party criminal hackers and calling in the police," he said.

    Mr Bridges said Treasury made changes that were necessary on Tuesday, "and on Wednesday I was told by sources in Treasury they knew they were sitting on a lie".

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Simon Bridges says his party has done nothing illegal. Source: 1 NEWS

      Mr Bridges said it was "unprecedented". 

      "It shows a bungling incompetence... but it also shows how this Government reacts under pressure, and that is deeply dishonestly and with smears on the Opposition, bringing in the police."

      Treasury confirmed this morning that a feature in its website search tool was used, but police concluded this did not break the law.

        Your playlist will load after this ad

        The National Party leader said the information was so easy to access, a grandmother could have done it. Source: 1 NEWS
        Anna Whyte
