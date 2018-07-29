Simon Bridges shows off his drumming skills in new video

National Party
National Party leader Simon Bridges has pledged to have smaller primary school class sizes and more teachers in a two-day conference in Auckland conference today - Mr Bridges' first as party leader.
During the speech addressing his delegates, the National leader spoke about the importance of "personal responsibility" and how there "should be consequences" if people "choose not to fulfil their end of that social contract".
"If you commit a crime, you do the time. It's for our safety, and victims deserve justice. If you're on a benefit and can work, you should be actively looking for a job," he said.
"But this Government sees things very differently: they want to drastically cut the number of people in prison, regardless of the amount of crime committed. They want to remove all benefit sanctions, so there’s no consequence if you fail a drug test or skip a job interview.
"That's just wrong. It will not happen in a government I lead."
Mr Bridges claims the "out of control" government has set up 130 working groups at the cost of $1 million each "because they don't have ideas of their own" and that the Labour-NZ First coalition is "incapable of making decisions and nothing is getting done".
"Taxpayers are paying for Labour's laziness."
The National Party leader said he doesn't want to be elected Prime Minister in 2020 "just because the government is incompetent" but
"to win a contest of ideas, to demonstrate that National has the vision and the team to deliver a better future for everyone".
"This year is about listening. We want to hear from you - parents and pupils, families and farmers, businesses and communities.
"We want your views; we want to talk and challenge ourselves, and contest ideas. Unlike our opponents, we welcome different views.
And unlike them, before 2020, we will have made decisions and we will be ready to lead.
"We want to undo the damage this Government is doing now.
"I'm backing New Zealanders and I'm starting with our children."
Police have confirmed that a young woman was killed when the bus she was in rolled in the Tongariro National Park yesterday.
In a statement released by police this afternoon, they said a formal identification was ongoing and the next of kin to be notified.
Around 2.30pm yesterday, police were told that the vehicle had rolled half way up Ohakune Mountain Road, which runs to Turoa skifield.
There were 28 passengers inside the bus and several of them sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by helicopter.
Speaking to 1 NEWS this morning, CEO of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Ross Copland said the bus was nine kilometres down Mountain Road when it hit a bank on the left side and came to rest on its right side.
Mr Copland says the driver of the bus had operated buses for a long time and had a lot of experience driving up and down that particular road.
The bus driver is in hospital in a stable condition.
The road had just been sealed and had a safety upgrade, says Mr Copland, and it wasn’t icy at the time of the crash.
Engineers are going up today or tomorrow to see if there are any issues with the road.
Mr Copland says he’s spoken to family of the person who has died and passed on his condolences.
"It's an absolute tragedy. That's our real focus for now is getting support in place not only for staff, but the family of the deceased and the other victims who were involved in the accident."
He says getting in touch with those on the bus has been difficult because many left their phones on the bus.
A spokesperson for St John says patient updates are particularly difficult due to the nature of the incident with patients being "scattered" across the country in five different hospitals.
Waikato DHB spokesperson Lydia Aydon told 1 NEWS this morning that three patients taken to Waikato Hospital - one 20-year-old man, and two women aged 29 and 31.
They are all in a stable condition.
Turoa skifield is closed today for a debriefing process and should open tomorrow.
The bus has been removed and taken to Whanganui to be examined.