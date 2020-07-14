TODAY |

Simon Bridges shares kind words for Todd Muller, won't say if he wants 'toughest job in politics' again

Source:  1 NEWS

Simon Bridges may have been rolled by Todd Muller, but he's only publicly sharing support for the National Party leader after his resignation.

The former National leader spoke to 1 NEWS after arriving in Wellington, having been summoned for an emergency caucus meeting. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Muller announced he's stepping down as National leader and as leader of the Opposition today, prompting an urgent recall to Wellington for all the party's MPs so they can vote on a new leader.

At the moment his deputy, Nikki Kaye, is standing in as leader.

Less than two months ago, Mr Bridges and his deputy Paula Bennett were rolled by Mr Muller in a party coup.

At the time, Mr Muller told MPs it was necessary as the party couldn't win with Mr Bridges at the helm.

But arriving in Wellington ahead of the caucus meeting today, Mr Bridges wouldn't be drawn on whether he'll be batting to get his old job back.

Todd Muller didn't join emergency conference call as Nat MPs learned of his resignation

"Let's just see what happens," he told 1 NEWS.

He offered his support to Mr Muller and his family.

"A lot of people say but I know, being leader of the Opposition is the toughest job in politics," Mr Bridges says.

"It's also a tough time for the National Party and I suppose at the end of the day, when the going gets tough, the tough get going.

"We've got some difficult discussions and choices to make over the next little while."

Mr Muller shocked colleagues by announcing he was standing down as National’s leader, having rolled Simon Bridges in May. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Bridges also wouldn't comment on whether he'd bring back Ms Bennett as his deputy, if he did take the top job again.

Ms Bennett announced last month she was retiring from politics, after losing her leadership role in the coup. 

Simon Bridges shares kind words for Todd Muller, won't say if he wants 'toughest job in politics' again
