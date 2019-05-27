TODAY |

Simon Bridges' serious crime uptick claim doesn't add up, ex-National MP says

rnz.co.nz
The head of the government's justice reform panel, Chester Borrows, is questioning claims from the National Party that serious crime is on the rise.

Leader Simon Bridges told Morning Report yesterday there had been a 25 per cent rise in "serious harm" crimes before the courts - such as rape, sexual assault, murder and manslaughter - since the 2017 election.

He said the figures came from district courts via written questions to Justice Minister Andrew Little, and that the increase was partly due to a "soft on crime" approach by the government.

    The National Party leader says more criminals are getting away with gang-related crime, shootings and drug offences under the Government. Source: Breakfast

    However, government and police figures show a 2.7 per cent drop - about 7000 - in the number of victims of crime reported for the year to January. The statistics do show a 4.8 per cent increase in total number of serious assaults.

    The crime rate in New Zealand has also dropped steadily since 1992.

    Mr Borrows, a former National MP, is the chair of the government's Criminal Justice Reform Panel.

    He told Morning Report the data Mr Bridges was using "did not really tell the whole story".

    "The point is the law hasn't changed," he said.

    "People being released on bail, people being put before the court are all being dealt with by the same law that's been in for some time, including the changes made by the previous National government."

    He said serious harm matters could take two years or more to be dealt with, so to suggest there had been a spike since the election did not take that into account.

    The latest New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey found 4 per cent of the population experienced nearly half of all crimes - and that young people, Māori and those with mental health issues were more likely to be victims.

    Head of the government's justice reform panel, Chester Borrows. Source: rnz.co.nz
