TODAY |

Simon Bridges sends Breakfast hosts 'slightly awkward and weird' Christmas gifts

Source:  1 NEWS

National Party leader Simon Bridges sent TVNZ1's Breakfast hosts Hayley Holt and John Campbell "slightly awkward and weird" Christmas gifts to celebrate his last day on the show for the year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National Party leader sent Hayley Holt and John Campbell a gift for his last show of the year. Source: Breakfast

"I don't want it to be all about me," Mr Bridges said, as Holt opened her new Simon Says game.

"When you're sitting there in Bali, or whatever it is you're going to do, Hayley, and you just don't know what to do you can pick that up and think of me."

Holt responded: "Oh, I'm not sure what to say about that. Thank you so much."

Mr Bridges said the gift "seemed like a good idea" at first. 

"Now it just feels slightly awkward and weird," he said.

"My gift is just being on your show every week Hayley," he added, when Holt admitted they didn't have a return gift for the Opposition Leader.

On a more serious note, Mr Bridges also spoke about the 10 discussion documents his party released earlier this week. 

read more
National pledge drug driving tests, cancelling KiwiBuild and fuel tax alternatives

Watch the full interview below.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National Party leader talked about his party’s vision for 2020. Source: Breakfast

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Simon Bridges sends Breakfast hosts 'slightly awkward and weird' Christmas gifts
3
Bodies of people missing from Whakaari/White Island may never be found, police admit
4
Surveillance fears over plans to put sensors in state houses
5
John Campbell sits next to sleeping child at food bank, livid at state of poverty in NZ
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:54

What new technological innovations can the world expect in the 2020s?

Fishing and tour operators struggling as rāhui remains in place after White Island eruption

03:10

Hamilton teen secures himself a job following Seven Sharp story charting his remarkable progress
01:59

The best day to buy the most popular Christmas gifts revealed