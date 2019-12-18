Simon Bridges sends Breakfast hosts 'slightly awkward and weird' Christmas gifts

National Party leader Simon Bridges sent TVNZ1's Breakfast hosts Hayley Holt and John Campbell "slightly awkward and weird" Christmas gifts to celebrate his last day on the show for the year.

"I don't want it to be all about me," Mr Bridges said, as Holt opened her new Simon Says game.

"When you're sitting there in Bali, or whatever it is you're going to do, Hayley, and you just don't know what to do you can pick that up and think of me."

Holt responded: "Oh, I'm not sure what to say about that. Thank you so much."

Mr Bridges said the gift "seemed like a good idea" at first.

"Now it just feels slightly awkward and weird," he said.

"My gift is just being on your show every week Hayley," he added, when Holt admitted they didn't have a return gift for the Opposition Leader.

On a more serious note, Mr Bridges also spoke about the 10 discussion documents his party released earlier this week.

Watch the full interview below.