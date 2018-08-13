 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Simon Bridges says unchanged OCR shows Reserve Bank Governor's shaken faith in the economy

Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Politics

National Party leader Simon Bridges has continued his attack on the Government's handling of the economy, saying the Reserve Bank's reluctance to raise the Official Cash Rate speaks more than words.

The unchanged OCR was not expected by the market, and the New Zealand dollar has fallen from about US$67.50c to about US$65.75c, as of this morning, since the Reserve Bank made its announcement on Thursday.

Mr Bridges, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, said Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr's decision to keep the OCR at its current historic low of 1.75 per cent shows he is not confident in the economy.

A graph showing business confidence in New Zealand for the past five years, up until June 2018.
A graph showing business confidence in New Zealand for the past five years, up until June 2018. Source: ANZ Bank New Zealand/Tradingeconomics.com

"The reality is he has kept interest rates lower for longer than other places around the rest of world," Mr Bridges said.

"That is the biggest vote of no confidence in the economy ... that he's got."

Mr Bridges said falling business confidence and rising unemployment are symptoms of the Labour Government's policies, including the recent increase of industrial action and working groups.

New Zealand unemployment statistics to June 2018.
New Zealand unemployment statistics to June 2018. Source: Statistics New Zealand/Tradingeconomics.com

"New Zealand should be booming - it should be 3.5, 4 per cent," Mr Bridges said.

"I don't think we're heading for a recession - but I do think, right at the moment ... her [Jacinda Ardern's] focus should be on plummeting business confidence and the economic downturn."

Mr Orr yesterday told TVNZ 1's Q+A that he assesses business confidence based on business' actions, rather than how they respond anecdotally to surveys.

Mr Bridges says Adrian Orr would have raised the rate if he was confident in New Zealand’s economy. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wendy Frew celebrates the Steel's ANZ Championship win Kurt Baker style

'I'm out' - Wendy Frew shares topless Kurt Baker-inspired snap after ANZ Premiership win
2

'Their event is inferior' - British All Blacks critic says Six Nations superior to Rugby Championship
3

Samoan nurse charged with manslaughter over baby vaccine deaths
4

Meghan Markle's dad hung up on Prince Harry after heated phone conversation
5

Economists say Auckland housing market could suffer same price falls as some big Australian cities
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Jason Campbell

Air Force resumes search for man missing on Takaka Hill for over one week
Dialysis (file picture).

Dialysis for NZ patients 'rationed' as ineligible immigrants treated
06:06
'Why are you relevant?' - David Seymour grilled by Jack Tame as the Epsom MP considers ACT rebrand

'Why are you relevant?' - David Seymour grilled on Breakfast as he mulls an ACT Party rebrand

SH73 west of Kumara closed following West Coast house fire

'It's ridiculous' - Government 'need to send a message' after Don Brash talk cancelled, says Simon Bridges

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Simon Bridges says the Government could cut funding or at least make their expectations clear to universities in response to former National Party leader Don Brash's talk at Massey University being cancelled. 

"We don't want to see a culture war develop in this country, where universities in particular which are meant to be bastions of free speech actually get into narrower and narrower view points where only certain kinds of views are countenanced," Mr Bridges said on TVNZ1's Q+A last night. 

"Frankly, we've had the Canadians... but Don Brash and banning him from giving what would have a been a pretty anodyne speech, it's ridiculous."

Massey University said in a statement last week members of the politics club were concerned about violence after a post on social media, which led to the university cancelling the scheduled talk. 

Mr Bridges thought the Government had tools to deal with the situation, with the possibility of funding cuts "at an extreme level". 

"I do think they need to send a message that free speech really matters."

"They fund the universities, I haven't gone through the legislative framework but they'd certainly have tools there."

Mr Bridges said funding cuts could be "one end of the spectrum", as would the Minister of Tertiary Education speaking with the university to outline expectations.

He said Mr Brash has "controversial views"... "but goodness gracious, he should be allowed on campus, he should be able to say things". 


 

The National leader said Government have the "tools" to cut funding or to make expectations clear of universities in terms of free speech. Source: Q+A
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Small plane lands on belly in field near Ohakea Air Force Base, those onboard walk away

'The signs are positive' for New Zealand's economy despite slowdown - Reserve Bank Governor

Simon Bridges says unchanged OCR shows Reserve Bank Governor's shaken faith in the economy

Northland principal begs for funding to help kids escape P-related suffering - 'Help now or build bigger prisons'

'Why are you relevant?' - David Seymour grilled on Breakfast as he mulls an ACT Party rebrand

Northland principal begs for funding to help kids escape P-related suffering - 'Help now or build bigger prisons'

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Health
Social Issues
Education

The head of a Northland school principal association says children in the region are in desperate need of help to escape the suffering of growing up in a methamphetamine-soaked home.

Last night TVNZ1's current affairs programme Sunday aired a confronting story about children growing up around methamphetamine.

Brave children affected by the meth use of their mothers while pregnant share their story. Source: Sunday

New Zealand has some of the most potent methamphetamine in the world and the number of court cases for P now rivals that of cannabis.

Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association president Pat Newman this morning told TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme that while Northland is particularly affected by the problem, it's also New Zealand-wide.

"It's not just in one school, its not just in the Far North - it is right throughout New Zealand," Mr Newman, principal of Hora Hora Primary School in Whangarei, said.

"It doesn't just affect low socio-economic groups - it covers all groups ... every school in New Zealand is dealing with this problem or similar problems."

Mr Newman said schools are seeing increasing numbers of "five year olds that are essentially one year olds" due to poor development.

"It's definitely to do with being exposed to methamphetamine in the home," he said.

Mr Newman described growing up in a home around methamphetamine as "hell - absolute hell".

"They don't know whether they're being fed, they don't know if there's going to be anyone home when they go home, they don't know which gang members are going to be in there demanding money, they don't know what their mother had to do to pay," he said.

Schools are under-resourced to deal with the problem, Mr Newman said, with Oranga Tamariki unable to provide enough help.

"We're screaming out and have been for years and no one listens," he said.

"We need expert councillors, we need people working with the families ... we keep getting told 'oh, it's another three years'

"Well these kids don't have three years.

"Either help now or build bigger prisons."

Pat Newman says he is part principal, part social worker, and that the problem is out of control. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Health
Social Issues
Education