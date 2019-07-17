TODAY |

Simon Bridges says proposed Emissions Trading Scheme a 'cheeky tax grab', better options for farmers out there

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Climate Change
Farming

National Party leader Simon Bridges has come out swinging at the Emissions Trading Scheme this morning, labelling the proposed idea as nothing more than a "cheeky tax grab" by the Government.

Bridges appeared on TVNZ1's Breakfast to discuss the Government's proposal to reduce agricultural greenhouse gases which would include farmers paying for five per cent of their total emissions costs by 2025.

"It's this simple - it's about positive solutions in science and technology and working through on-farm solutions, not taxing the crap out of stuff and that's what they've done," Mr Bridges said.

"There's positive initiatives that get us there, not just a cheeky tax grab from Julie Anne Genter and Jacinda Ardern."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The agreement, involving one of the country’s biggest polluters, is being hailed a breakthrough. Source: 1 NEWS

Instead of the tax - which would see farmers pay one cent per kilo of beef, one cent per kilo of milk solids and three cents per kilo of lamb - Bridges says technology should be invested in farms to help reduce emissions.

"If it's bad for farmers, it's bad for our economy. If it's bad for our economy, it's bad for all New Zealanders."

When Breakfast presenter John Campbell pressed for what technologies Mr Bridges wants investment in, the leader of the opposition admitted there wasn't anything currently available to address the situation.

"But that's the issue," Bridges argued.

"So you tax it, they haven't got a meaningful technology or innovation to do the business and make a change.

"It's pain without gain for our farmers... that means ultimately culling the cows."

Earlier on Breakfast, Greens Party leader James Shaw said technology was already being implemented.

"One of the things New Zealand has gotten quite good at is working out how to [produce food] in ways that are increasingly efficient over time," Shaw said.

"Our emissions per unit of production have actually come down about 20 per cent over the course of the last 20 years.

"So that is actually skills and know-how and technology that we can work on with the rest of the world on to help reduce global emissions from food production."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National Party leader says the Government should look at technology to offset greenhouse gass emissions from livestock. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Climate Change
Farming
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:35
Some wet weather is expected around the rest of the country too.
Severe weather warnings of gales, snow in places across central North Island
2
Researchers say trans and intersex women should compete in a third division, or receive a handicap based on testosterone levels.
Otago researchers say it's unfair for trans women to compete with other women at elite level, call for creation of third division
3
Her acrobatic display had everyone wondering if she sustained an injury.
Hilary Barry tracks down fan whose leap for joy went viral after England's Cricket World Cup win
4
This comes after a 2005 flood which damaged homes across the town.
'People need to heal' - Matatā residents unhappy with proposal to move them on, 14 years after devastating floods
5
A digital green thumbs up on the back of your car will hopefully help curb road rage.
Road to Zero: Everything you need to know about the government's new road safety strategy
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:50
The Wellington Curtain Bank has operated for a decade, helping out 4000 households with over 14,000 curtains.

Wellington curtain donation service struggling to help locals fend off freezing winter temperatures
Close up shot of pencils in classroom

Union and Education Minister slam delay in paying primary teachers' pay rise
01:54
It comes as a number of morbidly obese patients are stuck at one of our biggest hospitals.

South Auckland food hub sets standard as obesity rate sparks calls for prevention
04:33
Becky Lasenby’s journey on the Emirates A380 was far from smooth.

Woman on nightmare flight from Auckland to Dubai describes 'terrifying' moment severe turbulence hit plane