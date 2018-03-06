Simon Bridges says outgoing Steven Joyce 'a huge loss'

 

National Party Leader Simon Bridges says retiring MP Steven Joyce is a huge loss to Parliament and to the party.

The former finance minister is quitting politics, his announcement today coming just a week after losing a leadership bid. 

"Steven has made a huge contribution during his 15 year political career, including in the last decade in Parliament. In that time he has proven an exceptional minister, colleague, advisor and political strategist," Mr Bridges said.

"As a minister, Steven has played a major role in helping create a stronger New Zealand, particularly in the aftermath of the global financial crisis," he said.

Mr Bridges said among Mr Joyce's many successes, he oversaw the rollout of the ultra-fast broadband programme.

As Science and Innovation Minister he worked with the private sector to substantially lift investment in R and D, and as Transport Minister helped make New Zealand's roads safer and more resilient, through initiatives like the Roads of National Significance.

Mr Bridges said Mr Joyce was someone both John Key and Bill English turned to for advice and to get things done. 

"That meant he was given some tough tasks but he consistently rose to those challenges. And I will also continue to use him as a sounding board as the National Party looks to 2020.

"He played a major role in rebuilding the National Party, leading the past five elections and helping turn National into New Zealand's largest and most popular political party," he said.

"Steven is a huge loss to Parliament and to the National Party and I want to thank him for his immense contribution to New Zealand, and his wife Suzanne and their children for sharing them with us. We wish him all the best." 

Mr Joyce had been told he would retain a front bench position in Mr Bridges' reshuffle, but wouldn't be getting the plum finance portfolio.

"No he didn't offer me finance, and that's alright. And I'm not even sure if I had been offered it I would have stayed the full two-and-a-half years," Mr Joyce said. 

And he insists he has confidence in Mr Bridges as National's new leader.

"I think if I was in a petulant mood, I'd probably go to the backbenches, grow a beard and sit their fuming for a while," Mr Joyce said. 

