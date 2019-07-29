Simon Bridges says he's 'not going to be on the cover of Vogue' but brings 'real leadership'

National Party leader Simon Bridges says he's not going to be on the cover of Vogue anytime soon but the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll shows nearly one in two people in New Zealand want to vote for his party.

Mr Bridges is languishing on six per cent in the preferred prime minister stakes behind Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has fallen four points since our last poll.

Ms Ardern will feature in a special edition of British Vogue alongside 14 other women deemed "trailblazing changemakers", the edition being guest edited by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The poll has National on 45 per cent and Labour on 43, both parties up one point.

Mr Bridges was asked on TVNZ's Q+A programme tonight why there is such a disconnect between National's party support and his personal popularity.

"We'll start with the party vote. I think basically what people see is right about this time, they are feeling the costs. The tax is being piled on. I think there is a sense with this Government they're failing to deliver on their promises," he replied.

"Look, whether it is, dare I say it, cancer drugs and big promises there or with infrastructure," he added.

"In relation to me, all I would say to you is I'm not going to be on the cover of Vogue any time real soon, you know. But what I am going to be is someone who drives the National Party in terms of what I think of as real leadership - it's values, it's vision," Mr Bridges said.

"And ultimately in political terms what matters is victory, because I have a deep sense, I think, of what we need to do over the next year or so."

"Like it or not, ultimately we're at 45 per cent. Nearly one in two people in New Zealand today want to vote for the party. And I think that's because what does matter ultimately is a sense of what they think we will do for them. "

Outgoing Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon has been added to the mix of preferred prime ministers in the poll, gaining one per cent support without even being in Parliament or officially affiliated with any party. Mr Luxon has expressed an interest in a political career and said he identifies with National.

Mr Bridges was asked if he's concerned that halfway through the rugby game, a star contender is coming on to the field?

"But the other reality of that is this - one in two want National, and they want National under my leadership," he replied.