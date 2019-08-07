Simon Bridges releases document outlining National's election year finance policy

National Leader Simon Bridges released a document this morning outlining the party's strategy for boosting New Zealand's economy if it is brought back into power as a result of next year's election.

It is the party's fourth discussion document which focuses on the economy. It outlines National's policies that will help rebuild business confidence, Mr Bridges said in announcing it.

"National’s economic plan will focus on creating a more productive, competitive economy that lifts incomes, lowers the cost of living for all New Zealanders and provides responsible economic management that delivers world-class public services," he said.

He said the document is part of the biggest policy development process by an Opposition ever, while slamming the current Government as having "no plan to grow the economy and failing to deliver to New Zealanders".

"A strong economy means New Zealanders have more in their back pockets to afford the things that matter to them," Mr Bridges said. "A strong economy also means we can invest in the things that matter to New Zealanders. But a strong economy, first and foremost, needs confident thriving businesses that are willing to invest in new technologies, create more jobs and pay higher wages."

He said New Zealand's economy should be booming, but instead "businesses are crippled with uncertainty".

National is reconfirming several commitments, as well as today announcing a list of new commitments. They include:

Requiring all government departments and government agencies to pay their contractors on time and within 30 days

Establishing a ‘Small Business Payments Guarantee’

Repealing 100 regulations in the first six months of office

Eliminating two old regulations for every new regulation introduced in the first term

Requiring quality cost-benefit analysis for any major new regulation

Māori land reform

Ensuring the Treasury has a greater focus on providing sound advice on the effectiveness of Government spending, identifying wasteful spending and driving higher productivity in the public sector