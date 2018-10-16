 

Simon Bridges rejects 'baseless' allegations as National MPs vote to expel Jami-Lee Ross from caucus

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics

National Party MPs have voted to expel Jami-Lee Ross from caucus. 

Leader Simon Bridges said the National MPs voted unanimously. 

Jami-Lee Ross, Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges.
Jami-Lee Ross, Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges. Source: 1 NEWS

"It's the strongest possible action the caucus could take. We are not going to tolerate the kind of appalling behaviour of Jami-Lee Ross."

"The lies, the leaks and other matters as well are entirely unacceptable."

Read more: MP Jami-Lee Ross to make official police complaint against National leader Simon Bridges, will resign from Parliament

Mr Bridges said the allegations were "baseless", "entirely false", and he invited the police to investigate.

Mr Ross had made allegations of electoral fraud against Mr Bridges, over donations made by a Chinese businessman. 

1 NEWS's Benedict Collins unpicks a morning of high drama surrounding the National MP.
Mr Ross made a number of claims about the National Party leader in relation to donations. Mr Bridges has denied any wrongdoing.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Latest developments:

National MP for Botany, Jami-Lee Ross, will be laying an official police complaint against National Party leader Simon Bridges tomorrow, in which he'll allege electoral fraud.

Mr Ross also told media this morning he would resign as a member of Parliament on Friday, sparking a by-election for the Botany seat.

Mr Ross said he would run as an independent.

Earlier:

The investigation into who leaked details of National Party leader Simon Bridges' expenses pointed to MP Jami-Lee Ross leaking the information. 

The PWC report said it had not identified the leaker with certainty, however, "the evidence we have points to Mr Ross". 

The National Party leader today made a statement defending his position and welcoming a police inquiry into claims of electoral donation fraud.
New Zealand
Politics
Teenage boy, 14, charged with murder outside Flaxmere pub

rnz.co.nz
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice

A 14-year-old boy charged with the murder of a Hawke's Bay man can now be identified as Haami Hanara.

The teenager was one of five youths charged in relation to the death of Mr Donner outside a Flaxmere pub on March 4.

Mr Donner, 40, was found injured outside the Flax Bar and Eatery and died of his injuries shortly afterwards.

Haami was arrested a month later and charged with stabbing Mr Donner with a weapon.

Four other teenagers aged between 14 and 16 are facing charges of grevious bodily harm in relation to Mr Donner's death.

Haami has pleaded not guilty to the charge and a trial date has been set for November 19.

Mr Donner was described by many in the Flaxmere community as humble, well-liked, and quiet.

He worked at a local packaging business, but could often be found returning trolleys in the New World car park just to help out.

He died less than 100m from that car park, on a patch of grass outside the Flaxmere tavern.

A memorial garden for Mr Donner has been planted by the community.

rnz.co.nz

Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
Police probe racist emails sent to Māori academic that claimed te reo was an 'ugly' language

rnz.co.nz
New Zealand
Education
Māori Issues
Crime and Justice

A Māori language lecturer at Victoria University has complained to police after receiving a string of racist emails.

Vini Olsen-Reeder publicly threw his support behind Wellington City Council's bid to make Te Reo Māori more visible around the city in May.

But within days he started receiving angry emails from complete strangers.

One sender told him Te Reo Māori was an ugly language used by tribal, tattooed, former cannibals and not needed or wanted by anglophones.

Two emails have been sent to his account since then from multiple senders - one of whom used a fake identity.

The emails were also sent to Otago University and to colleagues of Mr Olsen-Reeder at Victoria.

Mr Olsen-Reeder was told by colleagues to ignore them, but after the third email he decided to call the police.

They have since opened a case file for him, where his emails will be monitored. Police will only act on them under the Harmful Digital Communications Act if they are found to pose a direct threat.

"A lot of my colleagues, as academics, we are open to critique. But people tend to think that means they get to be horrible human beings and say whatever they like and that they can be terrifically racist and mean.

"My worry is that, because this is through email, my colleagues will think there's nothing they can do. Well that's actually not true. I want everyone to know that there are avenues you can pursue so emails like this can be monitored."

Twenty-four people have been imprisoned under the Act since its inception in 2015 and others have been charged with home detention or community service.

However, Internet Safety Detective, Damian Rapira, said emails must reach a certain threshold before a criminal charge can be laid.

"We have to take into account things like, Is there a realistic prospect of that threat being carried out? Is there a realistic opportunity for that threat? Is it building? Is there a previous domestic dispute between the two people involved?

"There's so many variables in this particular space."

According to online safety agency, Netsafe, one in 10 adult New Zealanders receive at least one harmful digital communication each year.

Chief executive Martin Cocker said cyber bullies may think they're anonymous but they're not.

"There is in New Zealand an un-masking law. There's the ability to request that someone be identified.

"People use anonymity but they forget that they are not typically anonymous to the platform that they are sending the emails from."

But for Mr Olsen-Reeder speaking out about the emails wasn't just about catching the culprits.

He said people should know the difference between genuine disagreement and unacceptable behaviour.

"Māori are always pitched as politicising issues, so we're always the ones presented as angry and as "the fighters". But we do a lot of disagreeing because there are lots of things happening that genuinely need disagreement.

"One of the things that makes me really sad and angry is that there are other people in society who feel free to be as politically-charged and angry as they like in spaces that are actually just totally inappropriate and unreasonable."

Mr Olsen-Reeder has not replied to any of the emails, and does not intend to.

- By Te Aniwa Hurihanganui
rnz.co.nz

Māori language lecturer Vini Olsen-Reeder with some of the emails he has been sent. Source: RNZ / Te Aniwa Hurihanganui
New Zealand
Education
Māori Issues
Crime and Justice
Person missing after Christchurch home destroyed by fire

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury

One person is still unaccounted for after a house was completely burnt to the ground in Christchurch early this morning. 

The fire service was called to the scene on Coates Road, Birdlings Flat, at around 4am.

A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS the house was burning strongly upon arrival at the scene.

Two fire trucks and two tankers which were working on fully extinguishing the blaze has since left the scene.


Fire generic
File picture. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury

Two senior Black Power members charged with murder over shooting death of Whanganui man in August

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice

Two senior Black Power members have been arrested and charged with the murder of Mongrel Mob member Kevin Ratana in Whanganui in August.

A 38-year-old man is due to appear in Whanganui District Court today while a 31-year-old man will appear in Lower Hutt District Court this afternoon.

Ratana, a 27-year-old father-of-four, was shot outside his home on the morning of Tuesday August 21 as he was leaving to go to the gym, Detective Senior Sergeant Philip Skoglund said in a statement.

Two further shots were fired into the house where four adults and two children were taking cover.  

Detective Senior Sergeant Philip Skoglund said bail has been opposed for both men and police anticipate further arrests in the coming days.

Police continue to seek information from the the public about the movements of five men who walked to Ratana’s address on the morning of August 21.

“We're also continuing to seek information regarding a blue Holden Commodore, registration number WU3395; and a white Hyundai Coupe, registration number JJF26, which was found burned out on Seafront Road on the evening of 21 August,” Detective Senior Sergeant Philip Skoglund said.

If you can help, please call Whanganui Police on 06 349 0600 or alternatively information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Mongrel Mob member was shot dead last week. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice