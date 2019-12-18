TODAY |

Simon Bridges reads out 'Santa's naughty and nice list' for Government MPs in light-hearted address to House

Source:  1 NEWS

Simon Bridges read out "Santa’s naughty and nice list" relating to Government MPs in his light-hearted final address to Parliament for the year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The leader of the Opposition delivered the news to the Prime Minister and her deputy among others. Source: 1 NEWS

The leader of the Opposition delivered the news to the Prime Minister and her deputy among others today.

"I found it (the list) on the Treasury website," he joked, making a reference to a Budget leak from earlier in the year.

According to Mr Bridges, Jacinda Ardern made the nice list, "in fact she's probably on the cover of it" he jested.

However, Winston Peters "the oldest naughty there is" wasn't so lucky.

"He's on the naughty list obviously, and maybe on the Electoral Commission's naughty list as well," Mr Bridges said, referencing a complaint made against NZ First.

To find out who else made "Santa's naughty and nice list" according to Mr Bridges watch the video above.

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Family of Australian woman who died in White Island tragedy left 'absolutely heartbroken'
3
Government announces minimum wage boost, to $18.90 an hour
4
Watch: BBL fast bowler fires off widest ball in cricketing history
5
Late actor Pua Magasiva convicted of assaulting, spitting in wife's face
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Boaties who spent hours in ocean after vessel sank, thank rescuers in emotional reunion

Teens charged with stealing presents from under Christmas tree of Palmerston North home

Environment Commissioner warns tourism growth is putting pressure on NZ
00:21

Man arrested over suspicious Hamilton CBD fire