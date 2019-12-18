Simon Bridges reads out 'Santa's naughty and nice list' for Government MPs in light-hearted address to House

Simon Bridges read out "Santa’s naughty and nice list" relating to Government MPs in his light-hearted final address to Parliament for the year.

The leader of the Opposition delivered the news to the Prime Minister and her deputy among others today.

"I found it (the list) on the Treasury website," he joked, making a reference to a Budget leak from earlier in the year.

According to Mr Bridges, Jacinda Ardern made the nice list, "in fact she's probably on the cover of it" he jested.

However, Winston Peters "the oldest naughty there is" wasn't so lucky.

"He's on the naughty list obviously, and maybe on the Electoral Commission's naughty list as well," Mr Bridges said, referencing a complaint made against NZ First.