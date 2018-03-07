Simon Bridges not expecting anymore National Party resignations soon but there could be more 'over time'

National Party leader Simon Bridges does not expect any more resignations from his MPs in the next few days, but said there could be more "over time".

"Over time, over the course of this parliament you will see other retirements from the National Party caucus, but I wouldn't expect a whole lot of them."

He said they needed to make sure there was a blend of "good experience, but with new talent coming through".

It comes after former finance minister and unsuccessful leadership hopeful Steven Joyce stepped down yesterday.

Today Mr Bridges announced Amy Adams as finance spokesperson for the party, giving her a third place position in his list.

"She is absolutely the best person for the job," he said.

He said due to her experience inside parliament and her background, Ms Adams will "quite simply do an outstanding job for National".

Mr Bridges said he would have chosen Ms Adams as finance spokesperson regardless if she went for leadership or not.

He said Steven Joyce would have done an "incredibly strong job" in parliament and effectively could have a choice of other portfolios, excluding finance.

"He's a loss for us, both as a colleague and as a friend."

Mr Bridges will announce the full National Party reshuffle possibly in the next few days