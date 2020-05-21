TODAY |

Simon Bridges to be National's foreign affairs spokesperson as Todd Muller adjusts shadow Cabinet

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Former leader Simon Bridges has been given the role of foreign affairs spokesperson and 17th place on the party rankings by new leader Todd Muller.

Simon Bridges (left) and Todd Muller. Source: 1 NEWS

Muller announced the National Party reshuffle today after former deputy Paula Bennett announced her intention to leave after the election. 

Shane Reti will move from 17 to 13, and be associate drug reform spokesman.

Bridges will be ranked number 17, after not being placed in the previous reshuffle.

He will get his wanted portfolio of foreign affairs from Gerry Brownlee. 

Nikki Kaye will get the women's portfolio and Amy Adams will get drug reform. 

Ms Bennett was placed at number 13, after dropping from two following her axing as deputy. She held drug reform and women. 

Mr Muller had faced criticism after having a lack of diversity in his top 12 after his initial reshuffle announcement last month, after he rolled former leader Bridges. 

