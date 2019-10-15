Simon Bridges 'naive' to retaliate against Australia's deportation rules, Ardern says

Jacinda Ardern says Simon Bridges' position is "naive", after announcing his party is looking into retaliating against Australia's law that deports New Zealand criminals.

Simon Bridges and Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

Today, National Party leader Simon Bridges said that if Australia's 2014 law that deports people who commit crimes back to New Zealand "is right for Australia, it's worth exploring whether it's also the right position for New Zealand and our interests" - if National were to get into Government.

"We have the same rights and it’s my view that New Zealand needs to explore how a reciprocal policy could work here."

However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has no plans to bring the law to New Zealand.

"We already have the ability and do deport criminals from within New Zealand back to countries they hold citizens with and we already utilise this," Ms Ardern told media today.

"This is both a matter of principle and a matter of proportion."

Ms Ardern said there was about 62,000 Australians living in New Zealand and 650,000 New Zealanders living in Australia.

"My view is if we think this policy is wrong, why would we repeat it? We must do, and continue to do everything we can to make the point that what Australia is doing, is wrong," Ms Ardern said.

"The best way I can continue to make that is not by replicating something I don't agree with.

"Personally, I think Mr Bridges' position is naive."

Ms Ardern said it was a "policy I fiercely disagree with" and would raise it with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison when she meets with him this week.

Earlier today, Mr Bridges said it was time to look at reciprocal laws around deportees.

"Fair is fair, and just as Aussies are on the other side of the ditch I think we should be thinking on this side about how we stick up for New Zealanders.