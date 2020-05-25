Simon Bridges misses out on portfolio he wanted in Todd Muller's National Party reshuffle

The National Party has announced its reshuffled line-up under new leader Todd Muller.

National says former leader Simon Bridges has "asked for time to reflect on his future, should he wish to continue as an MP he would be in Shadow Cabinet."

But 1 NEWS understands that Mr Bridges is not considering his future – he is intending to stand as the MP for Tauranga but is taking a few weeks out to regroup after the loss on Friday.

He has not been given any portfolios – he asked for foreign affairs and was offered justice.

Today, Mr Muller said there would be a place for Mr Bridges in his Cabinet should he decide to stay in politics.

“New Zealand is facing perhaps the toughest time that almost anyone alive can remember," Mr Muller said.

“We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars to get us through this crisis. There is only one team that can spend it competently and well, and that is my National Party team.”

In a statement released this afternoon, Mr Muller said he was "particularly pleased senior MP Amy Adams had agreed to be the Minister for Covid-19 Recovery in his shadow government.

“Amy is tough and tested and will play a key role in getting you, your family and your community through this.”

National Party spokesperson allocations:

Todd Muller, Leader, Small Business, National Security

Hon Nikki Kaye, Deputy Leader, Education, Sport and Recreation

Hon Amy Adams, Covid-19 Recovery

Hon Judith Collins, Economic Development, Regional Development, Shadow Attorney-General, Pike River Re-entry

Hon Paul Goldsmith, Finance, Earthquake Commission

Hon Gerry Brownlee, Foreign Affairs, Disarmament, GCSB, NZSIS, Shadow Leader of House

Hon Michael Woodhouse, Health, Deputy Shadow Leader of the House, Associate Finance

Hon Louise Upston, Social Development, Social Investment

Hon Scott Simpson, Environment, Climate Change, Planning (RMA reform)

Hon Todd McClay, Trade, Tourism

Chris Bishop, Infrastructure, Transport

Hon Paula Bennett, Drug Reform, Women

Nicola Willis, Housing and Urban Development, Early Childhood Education

Hon Jacqui Dean, Conservation

Hon David Bennett, Agriculture

Hon Mark Mitchell, Justice, Defence

Shane Reti, Tertiary, Skills and Employment, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, Associate Health

Melissa Lee, Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media, Data and Cybersecurity

Hon Alfred Ngaro, Pacific Peoples, Community and Voluntary, Children and Disability Issues

Barbara Kuriger, Senior Whip, Food Safety, Rural Communities

Jonathan Young, Energy & Resources, Arts Culture and Heritage

Hon Tim MacIndoe, ACC, Seniors, Civil Defence

Hon Nick Smith, State Services, Electoral Law Reform, Associate Covid-19 Recovery

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, Ethnic Communities

Andrew Bayly, Revenue, Commerce, State Owned Enterprises, Associate Finance

Matt Doocey, Junior Whip, Mental Health

Jian Yang, Statistics, Associate Education, Associate Ethnic Communities

Simon O’Connor, Customs, Associate Social Development, Associate Housing and Urban Development (Social Housing)

Lawrence Yule, Local Government

Denise Lee, Local Government (Auckland)

Hon Anne Tolley, Deputy Speaker

Parmjeet Parmar, Research, Science and Innovation

Brett Hudson, Police, Government Digital Services

Stuart Smith, Immigration, Viticulture

Simeon Brown, Corrections, Youth, Associate Education

Ian McKelvie, Racing, Fisheries

Jo Hayes, Whānau Ora, Māori Development

Andrew Falloon, Biosecurity, Associate Agriculture, Associate Transport

Matt King, Regional Development (North Island), Associate Transport

Chris Penk, Courts, Veterans

Hamish Walker, Land Information, Forestry, Associate Tourism

Erica Stanford, Internal Affairs, Associate Environment, Associate Conservation

Tim van de Molen, Third Whip, Building and Construction

Maureen Pugh, Consumer Affairs, Regional Development (South Island), West Coast Issues, Harete Hipango, Crown Māori Relations, Māori Tourism

Dan Bidois, Workplace Relations and Safety, Agnes Loheni, Associate Small Business, Associate Pacific Peoples

Paulo Garcia, Associate Justice

Retiring at 2020 Election:

Hon David Carter

Hon Nicky Wagner

Hon Nathan Guy

Hon Maggie Barry

Sarah Dowie

Alastair Scott

Hon Simon Bridges*

*Former leader Simon Bridges has asked for time to reflect on his future. Should he wish to continue serving as an MP he would be in Shadow Cabinet.