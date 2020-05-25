Simon Bridges misses out on portfolio he wanted in Todd Muller's National Party reshuffle

The National Party has announced its reshuffled line-up under new leader Todd Muller.
National says former leader Simon Bridges has "asked for time to reflect on his future, should he wish to continue as an MP he would be in Shadow Cabinet."
But 1 NEWS understands that Mr Bridges is not considering his future – he is intending to stand as the MP for Tauranga but is taking a few weeks out to regroup after the loss on Friday.
He has not been given any portfolios – he asked for foreign affairs and was offered justice.
Today, Mr Muller said there would be a place for Mr Bridges in his Cabinet should he decide to stay in politics.
“New Zealand is facing perhaps the toughest time that almost anyone alive can remember," Mr Muller said.
“We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars to get us through this crisis. There is only one team that can spend it competently and well, and that is my National Party team.”
In a statement released this afternoon, Mr Muller said he was "particularly pleased senior MP Amy Adams had agreed to be the Minister for Covid-19 Recovery in his shadow government.
“Amy is tough and tested and will play a key role in getting you, your family and your community through this.”
National Party spokesperson allocations:
Todd Muller, Leader, Small Business, National Security
Hon Nikki Kaye, Deputy Leader, Education, Sport and Recreation
Hon Amy Adams, Covid-19 Recovery
Hon Judith Collins, Economic Development, Regional Development, Shadow Attorney-General, Pike River Re-entry
Hon Paul Goldsmith, Finance, Earthquake Commission
Hon Gerry Brownlee, Foreign Affairs, Disarmament, GCSB, NZSIS, Shadow Leader of House
Hon Michael Woodhouse, Health, Deputy Shadow Leader of the House, Associate Finance
Hon Louise Upston, Social Development, Social Investment
Hon Scott Simpson, Environment, Climate Change, Planning (RMA reform)
Hon Todd McClay, Trade, Tourism
Chris Bishop, Infrastructure, Transport
Hon Paula Bennett, Drug Reform, Women
Nicola Willis, Housing and Urban Development, Early Childhood Education
Hon Jacqui Dean, Conservation
Hon David Bennett, Agriculture
Hon Mark Mitchell, Justice, Defence
Shane Reti, Tertiary, Skills and Employment, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, Associate Health
Melissa Lee, Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media, Data and Cybersecurity
Hon Alfred Ngaro, Pacific Peoples, Community and Voluntary, Children and Disability Issues
Barbara Kuriger, Senior Whip, Food Safety, Rural Communities
Jonathan Young, Energy & Resources, Arts Culture and Heritage
Hon Tim MacIndoe, ACC, Seniors, Civil Defence
Hon Nick Smith, State Services, Electoral Law Reform, Associate Covid-19 Recovery
Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, Ethnic Communities
Andrew Bayly, Revenue, Commerce, State Owned Enterprises, Associate Finance
Matt Doocey, Junior Whip, Mental Health
Jian Yang, Statistics, Associate Education, Associate Ethnic Communities
Simon O’Connor, Customs, Associate Social Development, Associate Housing and Urban Development (Social Housing)
Lawrence Yule, Local Government
Denise Lee, Local Government (Auckland)
Hon Anne Tolley, Deputy Speaker
Parmjeet Parmar, Research, Science and Innovation
Brett Hudson, Police, Government Digital Services
Stuart Smith, Immigration, Viticulture
Simeon Brown, Corrections, Youth, Associate Education
Ian McKelvie, Racing, Fisheries
Jo Hayes, Whānau Ora, Māori Development
Andrew Falloon, Biosecurity, Associate Agriculture, Associate Transport
Matt King, Regional Development (North Island), Associate Transport
Chris Penk, Courts, Veterans
Hamish Walker, Land Information, Forestry, Associate Tourism
Erica Stanford, Internal Affairs, Associate Environment, Associate Conservation
Tim van de Molen, Third Whip, Building and Construction
Maureen Pugh, Consumer Affairs, Regional Development (South Island), West Coast Issues, Harete Hipango, Crown Māori Relations, Māori Tourism
Dan Bidois, Workplace Relations and Safety, Agnes Loheni, Associate Small Business, Associate Pacific Peoples
Paulo Garcia, Associate Justice
Retiring at 2020 Election:
Hon David Carter
Hon Nicky Wagner
Hon Nathan Guy
Hon Maggie Barry
Sarah Dowie
Alastair Scott
Hon Simon Bridges*
*Former leader Simon Bridges has asked for time to reflect on his future. Should he wish to continue serving as an MP he would be in Shadow Cabinet.