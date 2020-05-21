Simon Bridges’ leadership foe Todd Muller battling for face recognition - ‘Chris whatever his name is’

He may be the name on every National Party MPs' lips this week, but it seems wannabe leader Todd Muller isn't quite so familiar to other New Zealanders.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Muller, who represents Bay of Plenty in Parliament, is challenging Simon Bridges for the top job in the party, following a disastrous poll on Monday which saw National slumping to 30.6 per cent.

Mr Bridges has also faced criticism, at times, for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Read more 'Not possible to win with Simon Bridges' - Todd Muller officially fighting for National Party leadership

In a letter to his fellow MPs, Mr Muller said it wasn't possible to win this year's election under Mr Bridges' leadership.

See the much anticipated results of the latest Colmar Brunton poll on TVNZ1 and 1NEWS.co.nz at 6pm tonight

The position will be decided at an emergency caucus meeting tomorrow.

Should he win, Mr Muller will need to ensure he's more visible than at present.

Yesterday, 1 NEWS took to the streets, asking people if they recognised Mr Bridges and his deputy Paula Bennett, as well as Mr Muller and the woman tipped to be his second-in-charge, Nikki Kaye.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While Mr Bridges and Ms Bennett were familiar to all, Mr Muller wasn't.

Among the answers were "Simon Joyce" and "Chris whatever his name is from Air New Zealand", while Ms Kaye seemed to be mistaken for retiring colleague Amy Adams.

Mr Muller, 51, has previously worked as Zespri, University of Waikato, Plant and Food Research and Fonterra before winning the safe National seat of Bay of Plenty in 2014.

Read more Chlöe Swarbrick quips 'OK boomer' at National MP during climate speech