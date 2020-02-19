TODAY |

Simon Bridges lays into Government over Winston Peters' recent media-avoiding antics

Alan Kenyon, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Simon Bridges accused the Government of failing in their pledge to be open and transparent after Winston Peters’ media-avoiding antics when leaving Parliament yesterday.

The Deputy Prime Minister played Queen’s Radio Ga Ga instead of answering questions yesterday. Source: 1 NEWS

The Deputy Prime Minister played Queen’s Radio Ga Ga instead of answering questions when leaving the House, prompting Mr Bridges' pointed query to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during question time this afternoon.

The Serious Fraud Office is investigating the NZ First Foundation. Source: 1 NEWS

"Was her Deputy Prime Minister’s refusal to answer questions from the media yesterday an example of just how far her Government has fallen from her pledge that her Government would be more open and transparent?"

Ms Ardern then attempted to turn the question back on her political rival.

"I would remind the member that when asked about similar matters on his side, the member himself also deferred answering questions that related to his party and he would do well to remember that."

The Serious Fraud Office is looking into the New Zealand First Foundation, which made high-dollar donations to Peters’ party. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Peters then rose to ask why the Opposition refused to ask him questions directly in the House, and suggested the party set up the media to ask instead.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard ruled that while the Prime Minister has a lot of responsibilities, answering to why people won’t ask Mr Peters a question isn’t one of them.

Serious Fraud Office open investigation into NZ First Foundation

Yesterday, the Serious Fraud Office confirmed it has opened an investigation into the New Zealand First Foundation.

