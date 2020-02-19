Simon Bridges lays into Government over Winston Peters' recent media-avoiding antics

Simon Bridges accused the Government of failing in their pledge to be open and transparent after Winston Peters’ media-avoiding antics when leaving Parliament yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Deputy Prime Minister played Queen’s Radio Ga Ga instead of answering questions when leaving the House, prompting Mr Bridges' pointed query to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during question time this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Was her Deputy Prime Minister’s refusal to answer questions from the media yesterday an example of just how far her Government has fallen from her pledge that her Government would be more open and transparent?"

Ms Ardern then attempted to turn the question back on her political rival.

"I would remind the member that when asked about similar matters on his side, the member himself also deferred answering questions that related to his party and he would do well to remember that."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Peters then rose to ask why the Opposition refused to ask him questions directly in the House, and suggested the party set up the media to ask instead.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard ruled that while the Prime Minister has a lot of responsibilities, answering to why people won’t ask Mr Peters a question isn’t one of them.

related Serious Fraud Office open investigation into NZ First Foundation