Simon Bridges kicked out of Parliament for saying Speaker hears better with 'his left ear'

Simon Bridges was briefly kicked out of Parliament today for saying it seems the Speaker hears better with "his left ear".

Mr Bridges was being reprimanded by Speaker Trevor Mallard for making an interjection during question time when the incident took place.

"I drew attention to the fact that he was interjecting in the second person repeatedly and I think the member understands what that means and I called him to order for that earlier on," the Speaker said at one point in the exchange.

Shortly after Mr Bridges responded with a comment that ultimately saw him ejected from the House.

"I would just ask you Mr Speaker, go and reflect on the tape, as I know you do, because it does just seem that your left ear is rather more acute at picking these things up..." Mr Bridges began before being interrupted by the Speaker.

"The member will leave the chamber," the Speaker ordered.