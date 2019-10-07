Simon Bridges has crowd in raptures with rendition of Elvis hit Love Me Tender

Simon Bridges demonstrated his singing skills over the weekend at a National Party Filipino event in Tauranga, covering Elvis Presley's Love Me Tender.

"I don’t think I'm giving up day job," the National Party leader told 1 NEWS.

"Filipinos are a growing and strong part of the community across New Zealand and Tauranga," Mr Bridges said, of the function held with MP Paulo Garcia in Tauranga.

He said the large audience loved karaoke, with other speakers, including Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless performing before Mr Bridges.

"Then the pressure was on me."

He said there were multiple phones recording so he "had to commit"," singing Love Me Tender to the cheering audience.