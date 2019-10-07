TODAY |

Simon Bridges has crowd in raptures with rendition of Elvis hit Love Me Tender

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

Simon Bridges demonstrated his singing skills over the weekend at a National Party Filipino event in Tauranga, covering Elvis Presley's Love Me Tender. 

"I don’t think I'm giving up day job," the National Party leader told 1 NEWS. 

"Filipinos are a growing and strong part of the community across New Zealand and Tauranga," Mr Bridges said, of the function held with MP Paulo Garcia in Tauranga. 

He said the large audience loved karaoke, with other speakers, including Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless performing before Mr Bridges. 

"Then the pressure was on me."

He said there were multiple phones recording so he "had to commit"," singing Love Me Tender to the cheering audience. 

"It was a bit of fun."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National Party leader was modest about his singing, saying he wasn’t going to give up his day job. Source: Facebook/Pinoys Go National
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
England 'the only team' capable of beating All Blacks, says Sir Clive Woodward
2
New visa scheme for parents of migrant workers to settle in New Zealand
3
Alarmed Auckland driver urges others to 'understand road rules' after witnessing wrong way driver
4
Simon Bridges has crowd in raptures with rendition of Elvis hit Love Me Tender
5
'Proud and relieved' - Kiwi Jamie Joseph leads Japan to brink of rugby history
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Foreign forestry companies NZ's biggest landowners
04:04

'It’s a whole new world' – barista realises her dream of becoming truck driver
07:38

Expert looks to vaping to get NZ back on track for Smokefree 2025

08:46

What chemicals find their way into Aotearoa's drinking water?