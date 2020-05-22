Simon Bridges 'glad to be back' at Parliament after ouster as Opposition leader

Simon Bridges was back at Parliament today for his first caucus meeting since being rolled as National Party leader by Todd Muller.

Simon Bridges Source: 1 NEWS

"When the going gets tough, the tough get going," Mr Bridges told media.

"[I'm] here to help, to contribute and to pull my weight as a member of this National team.

"I'm glad to be back."

He said the last week was "restful".

Mr Bridges said his children, Emlyn, Harry and Jemima, "have enjoyed it, enjoyed bits of it anyway".

"There's no doubt just having a bit more time at home, we've played board games I don't think we've ever played before.

"There were a few tempers from the boys when they didn't go so well. But it's been great."

Last week, National's new MP line up had omitted Mr Bridges, originally saying he "asked for time to reflect on his future, should he wish to continue as an MP he would be in Shadow Cabinet".

However, Mr Bridges was not considering his future – he was still intending to stand as the MP for Tauranga.