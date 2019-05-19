Simon Bridges giving National MP Alfred Ngaro ‘space’ to consider a Christian-based party

National leader, Simon Bridges said today he is giving MP Alfred Ngaro “space” to negotiate the potential of setting up a new Christian conservative party.

Last week, Mr Bridges downplayed rumours that MP Alfred Ngaro will form a Christian party before the next election.

"I am not setting up a religious party. I don't think I'm giving him support or not, I'm just giving him space," Mr Bridges said today.

"This is an alluring idea but we are under no illusions about how hard this will be," he said.

"I've simply said to them, 'ok let me know how you get on',” Mr Bridges said.

He said that in the past values-based parties have done “very well".

“I suppose that's why Alfred and others are exploring this - there potentially is a gap in the market for a Christian or a value-based party."