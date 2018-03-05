Simon Bridges gives two MPs roles to help 'hold the Government to account'

National leader Simon Bridges has appointed new MP Dan Bidois as the party's associate spokesperson for Workplace Relations and Safety and Simeon Brown as associate spokesperson for Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Bridges says Mr Bidois, who won last month's Northcote by-election, has had an accomplished career as an economist and will make a real contribution to National’s fight against "the Government’s backward and bad changes to New Zealand’s industrial relations laws".

"Supporting National’s Workplace Relations and Safety spokesperson Scott Simpson, Dan will help businesses fight the proposed changes which will take the power to run their own businesses away from hardworking New Zealanders and give it to Labour’s union members," he said.

Mr Bridges says Mr Brown, the MP for Pakuranga, will help National "develop new and forward-looking tertiary policies", in support of National’s Deputy Leader and Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment spokesperson Paula Bennett.

"The Government has blown $2.8 billion to make tertiary education free, and bought nothing but the status quo, with only a 0.3 per cent increase in the number of students," the National leader said.