Simon Bridges gets second chance at book launch

Former National leader Simon Bridges had the bad luck of launching his book the week New Zealand went back into lockdown.

Reporter Whena Owen had intended to go to Tauranga to talk to him about it then, but only managed to make it earlier this week.

Because with all such political memoirs, there's the text, and the subtext.

Is Bridges looking for a second chance at something else too?

"Straight up there's no guile or cleverness in this.

"It's not my intention to become the leader of the National Party," says Bridges.

It comes after weeks of swirling speculation Bridges is gathering up support in caucus to mount a challenge to embattled leader Judith Collins.

Bridges says he now feels like "I don't have a massive amount to lose", and is sporting a more carefree haircut to go with that attitude.

The book touches on a range of themes that Bridges has personally lived, including race, class, and questions around his own masculinity.