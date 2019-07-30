TODAY |

Simon Bridges defends National's new cancer policy after Cancer Society criticism

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Politics

Simon Bridges has defended National's conference policy of establishing a cancer agency and dedicated cancer funding - after the Cancer Society says that allocation will only fund three additional treatments. 

On TVNZ1's Q+A last night, the Opposition leader was asked about his party's new policy to fund an independent cancer agency and set up a $200 million fund dedicated to cancer drugs over four years. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

However, the Government may beat them to it, pledging to deliver its own cancer plan.

Last week, terminally ill Southland man Blair Vining's petition of 140,000 signatures calling for a national cancer agency - to ensure treatment is optimal across the country - was presented to Parliament. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sunday meets Blair Vining, who wants to help other Kiwis before he dies. Source: Sunday

Mr Bridges said he was "convinced that people who have serious cancer are not getting the treatment and the time they want. The waiting lists are growing". 

He said the system needed "decent" funding and accountabilities to drive performance.

"Anecdotally, whether it's Blair Vining or others, we are going backwards."

However, the Cancer Society told Q+A that $50 million per year will only fund two or three additional treatments. The Breast Cancer Aotearoa Coalition also said the funding pledge was "a step in the right direction, but falls well short of what is needed". 

Its chair, Libby Burgess, said to obtain the breast cancer drugs the country lacks would cost $30 to $40 million per year alone, and instead Pharmac's yearly spend of $220 million on cancer medicines would need to be doubled.

When asked of the funding allocation by host Jack Tame, Mr Bridges said that he would need to see the detail of that.

"I would argue that thousands of people will be better off under this $50 million a year for Pharmac, specifically for cancer drugs," he said.

"People are mortgaging their homes, selling their homes, setting up Givealittle pages. That’s not the sort of New Zealand I want to live in."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Opposition leader talks about his polling numbers, National’s cancer agency policy and Ihumātao, on July 29. Source: Q+A

Q+A is on TVNZ1 Mondays at 9.30pm, and the episode is then available on TVNZ OnDemand and as a podcast in all the usual places.

Your playlist will load after this ad

National want to fund an independent cancer agency and set up a $200 million fund dedicated to cancer drugs over four years. Source: Q+A
More From
New Zealand
Health
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
2
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Tense standoff between Breakfast host and Māori Council head over Ihumātao
3
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
4
Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault this morning.
Screaming and yelling heard during Auckland attack that left woman dead – 'What the hell did you do?'
5
Meanwhile Ardern tops the preferred PM stakes while Bridges and Collins both sit on 6 per cent.
National on top, NZ First drops in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:54
The telly ended by being delivered to the wrong house, and that’s just the beginning of the problems.

Fair Go: World of trouble for woman who bought TV from KiwiOwn door-to-door sales company
01:08
The National leader says what matters is victory and the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll shows 45 per cent want to vote for his party.

Simon Bridges says he's 'not going to be on the cover of Vogue' but brings 'real leadership'

Christchurch social housing residents fed up with black mould and water running down the walls
06:42

Fair Go: Woman endures five month battle with Vodafone to cancel account in late husband’s name