 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Simon Bridges defends latest preferred PM poll result, insisting Helen Clark 'polled lower' - 'It is the party vote that matters'

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Politics

It's all a matter of perspective when judging both preferred Prime Minister polls and Government performance, argues Simon Bridges - one you have to look to the past, the other the present.

The National Party Leader was forced to defend his low, and dwindling, preferred PM rating this morning on TVNZ1's Breakfast, after yesterday's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll had him sitting at just 10 per cent.

Mr Bridges argued his rating was still not as low as former Prime Ministers Helen Clark and Jim Bolger at a similar point of their opposition leadership.

"In relation to me it is the party vote that matters, that's what determines power in Parliament," he said.

"But I don't take any of it lightly, it's very early days and I think if you look at a Bolger or a Clark or so on, they actually polled lower than I was right now.

"But I don't want this handed to me on a platter. I know that I've got to keep working hard to earn the trust and confidence of New Zealanders over the next couple of years to an election.

"This is not something that happens over a small number of months, to get the Prime Ministership in what I think is the best little country in the world."

Despite a big push to boost the National leader's popularity, support for him has dropped, according to the latest 1 News Colmar Brunton poll. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Bridges was at pains to emphasise National's unprecedented high polling as a party, sitting as the most popular party at 45 per cent, compared to Labour's 42 per cent.

"I think the reality is when you look at those polls they're pretty remarkable really. They show a Government, when historically you would say now is their time to be making headway, that hasn't made any headway," Mr Bridges said.

"It's not getting anywhere with the New Zealand public. We have never seen, literally in my lifetime an opposition party at 45 per cent." 

However, on the criteria of economic performance, Mr Bridges was holding the Government to a very short-term timeline, claiming every economic problem facing New Zealand has been created by the Labour-led Government's 10 months in power.

"I wouldn't do any of the things this Government has done. I mean really they created, and they are solely to blame, for the problems we face in New Zealand at the moment," Mr Bridges said.

"There is no other credible explanation.

"Whether it's banning oil and gas, whether it's banning mining, whether it's barmy industrial law policies that take us back to the 70s, whether it's incoherent immigration overseas investment polices, whether it's more taxes that they don't need to put on, all of these things, from the businesses I talk to every single week, are having a very real effect."

To read a full rundown of yesterday's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll click here.

The National leader registered just a 10 per cent preferred PM rating, in yesterday's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
The quake struck Lombok and was strongly felt in neighbouring Bali.

Earthquake hits Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing 39 people
2

SBW says off-field opportunities will guide his next career move, doesn't rule out return to league
3

Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

4

Wellington footballer dies at halftime of club match
5

Twenty-five fur seals found dead near Christchurch bay
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A Rain Radar image from 6.20am on August 6, 2018.

Rivers high in Gisborne district, with rain warning still in place today

New attempt to re-float two beached humpback whales in Northland

03:42
Minister for Infrastructure Shane Jones say the industry "believe that when the Crown is involved there needs to be a re-collaboration of who bears the risk".

Construction industry looks to Government to reset procurement policy as fears grow for sector
01:34
Magdalena Lorenzo has given away more than seventeen hundred books in an attempt to try to ease the burden of the daily public transport commute.

Christchurch woman turning commute into journey through New Zealand literature

'We're all prone to it' - PTSD treatment needs to be improved in NZ, former soldier says

Emily Cooper
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Defence
Health
Emily Cooper

A former soldier wants to see a cross-agency approach to supporting veterans suffering from mental health issues.

Bill Blaikie struggled with PTSD for a decade.

"We're all prone to it and you don’t actually have to be in a combat zone to get it."

He recently travelled to Australia for treatment and took part in a cross-agency support programme.

"My course we had two police, a paramedic, a train driver, and another veteran."

"I would like to see not just NZDF or Veteran’s Affairs leading this, but coming forward and working as a whole of Government approach. Because this effects firemen, ambulance drivers, police, people who have gone through sexual abuse… so the illness is the same so we should have one combined approach to putting trauma therapy in place.”

Defence Minister Ron Mark told 1 NEWS the illness is something close to his heart.

"There are friends of mine who suffer from it and I have a couple of friends… one whose death is really unexplained and the other who didn’t get help.”

"So I've been very critical of how defence has handled this issue in the past," he told 1 NEWS.

The Minister said the issue will be considered in the Government's mental health inquiry. But he says a cross-agency-approach could be looked into further.

"We have a responsibility to look after these people. Whether we do that across the whole of government agency, we will have to have that conversation down the line."

Daryl Burton is another former soldier who has dealt with PTSD, after various health issues including a broken back while serving in Bosnia.

"I joked with my GP, who just happened to be an ex-military guy, that maybe I’ve got PTSD and it’s just all in my mind. And he said 'hmmmm'."

"That was quite confrontational. Even then it took me a little bit of time to come to terms with the fact that this may be happened and maybe I do have this issue," he said.

Both men told 1 NEWS they have a lot of support now and both are involved with the Invictus Games.

They both agree things have come a long way in terms of support and understanding.

NZDF admits it hasn’t handled things as well in the past, but the organisation has taken big steps forward.

NZDF has recently developed its own mental health strategy and is now sharing what its learnt with the Government and the mental health inquiry.

"We will see what comes of Professor Patterson’s review, but we are part of that conversation," Director of Defence Health Brigadier Andy Gray told 1 NEWS.

A conversation that many say needs to keep happening to better support our service men and women.

The mental health inquiry also looked into the plight of military veterans with mental health issues like post-traumatic stress disorder. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Defence
Health
Emily Cooper
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:38
The Justice Minister experienced this morning's 7.0 magnitude quake in Lombok - where he is for a conference.

'A violent shake' - Andrew Little on top floor of building in Lombok when deadly Indonesian earthquake struck

Aussie reporter in Bali says 'earth shook for a good minute' leaving 'shaken up tourists' during deadly 6.9 magnitude quake

Simon Bridges defends latest preferred PM poll result, insisting Helen Clark 'polled lower' - 'It is the party vote that matters'

Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

Earthquake hits Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing 39 people

Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett opened the door on this week's episode to Te Tari, showing reporter Whena Owen the ins and outs of her office. 

The segment on TVNZ1's Q+A looked back on her infamous moment in 2012 of the Social Development Minister telling then Labour MP, now Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern to "zip it sweetie".

"It's such a small moment," Ms Bennett said. "I'm not ashamed of it. Don't really care to be honest."

Ms Bennett spoke about her decision to let her hair go grey, alongside her weight loss surgery. 

She said her body transformation had been "fast and dramatic".

"I haven't quite got my head around it yet."

She said she gave more thought to letting her hair go grey. 

"I've wanted to for years, to go grey, I get a bit sick of the colouring it."

Ms Bennett also showed Owen her pot plant, shoe and alcohol collection during the tour. 

On this week’s Te Tari, The Office, the National Party Deputy takes Whena Owen on a tour.
Topics
New Zealand
Politics