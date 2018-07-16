 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Simon Bridges criticises move to axe ‘ground-breaking’ mental health pilot to help police force

share

Source:

Breakfast

The National Party leader said it would have begun in September
Source: Breakfast

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
A senior police officer described it as potentially the most horrific scene he’d ever been called to.

Man, 19, in custody after mother and two children die after incident at Perth home

01:37
2
Anihera Black repeated allegations that her late husband Te Awanuiārangi was a paedophile.

Wife of late iwi leader says one of his victims was as young as seven

3
Police car generic.

One person dead after collision between car and truck in Auckland's Pukekohe

4
Amanaki Mafi #8 of Melbourne Rebels passes the ball during the Melbourne Rebels vs Queensland Reds in the Vodafone Super Rugby at AMMI Park, Melbourne, Australia on 23 February 2018. Picture by Martin Keep.

Melbourne Rebels rugby star charged by NZ police following alleged assault on teammate

5
Naturally occurring Green Stone rock.

Gold miner returns Greenstone river bed back to its premining state

00:25
A senior police officer described it as potentially the most horrific scene he’d ever been called to.

Man, 19, in custody after mother and two children die after incident at Perth home

A woman who lives in a neighbouring property told WAtoday she believes "a family from New Zealand with primary school-aged children lives at the home".

02:26
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid is in Paris after France’s 4-2 win over Croatia today.

Paris' Champs Elysee packed with fans decked out in national colours celebrating France's Football World Cup win

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid was in the French capital.

01:56

Thunderstorms possible in many parts today as northwesterly flow follows the weekend's downpours

Slips are still blocking roads this morning and motorists are advised to check their route is not closed.

00:15
Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since the legendary Pele.

Watch: Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe fires home rocket against Croatia as France win Football World Cup

Mbappe is the first teenager to score in a final since the legendary Pele.

00:15
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after final demolition of Croatia

Les Bleus are champions of the world for the second time in their history, defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.