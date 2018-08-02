 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Simon Bridges' 'cool' video, the return of Sir John Key and how National's conference stacked-up

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

The Inside Parliament team this week talk about what happened at the National Party conference this year,where Simon Bridges tries to drum-up support at his first conference as National leader. 

nside Parliament: 1 NEWS’ political editor Jessica Mutch and reporter Benedict Collins talk about what happened inside the National Party conference. Source: 1 NEWS

Inside Parliament is a weekly catch up with 1 NEWS political reporters about the stories they have been covering. Featuring 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch & political reporter Benedict Collins.

A weekly catch up with our political reporters about the storeis they’ve been covering. Source: 1 NEWS

Listen to the full podcast on SoundcloudiTunes and & Facebook.

Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Speaker Trevor Mallard was asking Gerry Brownlee to apologise for interjecting when the comment was made.

Most watched: Winston Peters heard saying 'yeah, throw fatty out' during heated debate in Parliament
2

Blue strawberries seeds auction pulled by Trade Me, leaving grower forlorn
3

Jacinda Ardern returns as Prime Minister after taking maternity leave to spend time with baby Neve
4

Simon Bridges' 'cool' video, the return of Sir John Key and how National's conference stacked-up

5

Listen: Australian golfer and dad Jarrod Lyle delivers heartbreaking message as he enters palliative care - 'So many people took an interest in my fight'

MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Slaying of George HW Bush's doctor may have been motivated by revenge over mother's death
00:44
Four of the Russian protesters could face another 10 days inside, on top of the 15 days already served.

Joy turns to utter despair for Pussy Riot members, re-arrested moments after being freed from prison

04:18
Organ Donation NZ’s Janice Langlands says forcing people to opt out of organ donation, rather than opt in, doesn’t work.

Should all Kiwis be default organ donors? Apparently not, says advocate
Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today.

Fog restrictions lifted after 19 regional flights cancelled, 12 delayed at Auckland Airport

Auckland police say they 'support' actions of officers involved in fatal pursuit of 15-year-old

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Auckland police have today said they "support the actions" of their staff in the fatal purist of a 15-year-old boy in a stolen car in October 2017, after the release of an independent report into officers' actions.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority found the actions of officers were justified after pursuing teenager Morocco Tai on October 9, 2017, in a chase through South Auckland, ending in the boy's death.

Today in a statement, police said they "acknowledge" the Independent Police Conduct Authority report, which determined officers complied with both the law and police policy before and during the pursuit.

"Every death on our roads is a tragedy, and this is the absolute last outcome that any of my staff wanted," says Superintendent Jill Rogers.

"This fatal crash could have been avoided had the driver chosen to stop for police and this incident demonstrates the serious risk involved when drivers choose to flee the scene.

The incident began on October 9, 2017, when an off-duty police officer identified a stolen vehicle driving on the Mt Wellington Highway.

A pursuit was subsequently initiated on Bairds Rd after marked patrol cars arrived and Tai failed to stop for police.

In their statement today Auckland police said: "The officers involved made the decision to abandon the pursuit a short time later, as police lost sight of the vehicle after it had driven through a red light while traveling at speeds of up to 100km/h."

The vehicle was then found a short time later to have crashed into a tree in the suburb of Ōtara with the driver, Tai, dying at the scene.

Two other passengers were seriously injured in the crash. 

The driver who fled police this morning in South Auckland before fatally crashing into a tree was a passenger in a car driven the wrong way up an Auckland motorway last month Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Crime and Justice
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
09:09
nside Parliament: 1 NEWS’ political editor Jessica Mutch and reporter Benedict Collins talk about what happened inside the National Party conference.

Simon Bridges' 'cool' video, the return of Sir John Key and how National's conference stacked-up

'He was extremely good' - Kiwi helicopter company praise Tom Cruise's flying in Mission Impossible

Researcher calls for ban on alcohol sponsorship in sport due to impact on kids

Justice Minister says exes negotiating alone in Family Court over future care of their kids 'unrealistic' and 'too much to expect'

'Ruben Wiki, Stacey Jones' - Mark Graham predicts he'll be the first of many Kiwis inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame

Government contracts pushing risk off their books onto building firms - industry insider

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Politics
Property

Construction insiders say the risk contractors are taking in building projects are behind the collapse of a number of firms - and government departments have a hand in it.

Ebert Construction Ltd has been put into receivership this week and Christchurch company Maven Interior went into liquidation yesterday.

Initial indications suggest Ebert could owe as much as $40 million.

Accounting firm BDO partner James MacQueen said increasingly jobs were "design and build", meaning specifications were given and a construction company worked out how it would design and build it at a fixed price.

These projects carried a higher risk and the government was one of the main culprits, he said.

"It's all about the transfer of risk, and particularly some of the government departments, they're trying to get the risk off their books."

Mr MacQueen said the Ministry of Education was an example.

Independent dispute resolution consultant Peter Degerholm said he was asked to look at a contract from the Ministry of Education in June which had tied a contractor into carrying the cost of the ministry's project for almost three months.

"In an industry that is known to be cash-strapped I was horrified that that's the sorts of contracts that the government is putting out."

Mr Degerholm said the government was providing a bad example.

He said contracts went out with scant design detail but with a fixed cost. "In many cases the real cost of construction is not known until the final detail is available".

Construction lawyer Marcus Beveridge said the situation reflected the thin margin building companies worked on, which may have caught out Ebert.

"It's different building factories for Fonterra in the regions than dealing with the pretty slick and fast rules of construction in downtown Auckland."

On a lot of projects the head contractor was more of a project manager and virtually all the work was done by sub-contractors such as electricians, plumbers, roofers, tilers and painters.

One of the most worrying things when a contractor went under was how it affected subcontractors, Mr Beveridge said.

"It means a lot of subcontractors are not going to get paid and it results in a bit of a domino effect where those sub-contractors end up going into liquidation or receivership."

Mr MacQueen said the folding of Ebert was likely to take out a few subcontractors, which would in turn have a flow through to other companies. 

It comes after the Ebert Construction went into liquidation today. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Politics
Property