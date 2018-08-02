 

Simon Bridges’ ‘cool’ new video, the return of Sir John Key and how National’s 2018 conference stacked-up

1 NEWS
nside Parliament: 1 NEWS’ political editor Jessica Mutch and reporter Benedict Collins talk about what happened inside the National Party conference. Source: 1 NEWS
Joy turns to utter despair for Pussy Riot members, re-arrested moments after being freed from prison

Associated Press
Four Pussy Riot protesters were detained in Moscow on Monday night (local time) within moments of being released from prison following their stunt during the FIFA World Cup final in Moscow.

They had been sentenced to 15 days' detention after they ran onto the pitch at Luzhniki Stadium dressed as police officers during the second half of the final match between France and Croatia.

Olga Pakhtusova, Olga Kurachyova and Veronika Nikulshina were clearly surprised as they walked out of the correctional facility, only to be re-arrested by police.

The fourth protester, Pyotr Verzilov, who was being held separately, was reportedly also re-arrested.

It was not immediately clear why the group has been detained.

Lawyer Nikolay Lyaskin, who works with opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was waiting outside the court and said he didn't know the reason for the re-arrest.

However, a tweet on Pussy Riot's official Twitter page said they were being charged with "the organisation and holding of public events without prior notice" and could face another 10 days behind bars.

Four of the Russian protesters could face another 10 days inside, on top of the 15 days already served. Source: Associated Press
Should all Kiwis be default organ donors? Apparently not, says advocate

A top advocate for organ donation in New Zealand has dismissed calls for all Kiwis to become default organ donators, arguing it doesn't actually increase the number of organs hospitals receive.

Organ Donation NZ's Janice Langlands says countries where citizens have to opt-out of organ donation, rather than opt-in, have not actually seen an increase in donations, as might be expected.

"For example, Wales is a country that has recently introduced an opt-out or presumed consent, or deemed consent it's sometimes known as, it hasn't actually increased the donation numbers at this stage," Mr Langlands said on TVNZ 1's Breakfast.

"People think that it will but, we believe that the countries that are leaders in organ donation believe that improving the infrastructure in intensive care units - that's enough resources, enough education and appropriate people to facilitate the donation is how organ donation is going to increase, not changing legislation, laws or donor cards."

Ms Langlands said the only people who are eligible for organ donation in New Zealand are in an intensive care unit, on a ventilator, at which point a discussion with their family will occur.

"I think there's a misconception that anyone can be a donor, so having something like an opt-out system looks like an easy fix to the organ donation problem but in fact most of us are never going to die in circumstances where donation is possible," she said.

Even if a person has nominated on their licence that they are willing to donate an organ, that only represents an indication of your interest.

Your family can still refuse organ donation when presented with the option at the time.

However, Ms Langlands said regardless of whether people had to opt-in, or opt-out, of organ donation, it was a topic the majority weren't drawn to for obvious reasons. 

"I guess organ donation is about death and most of us don't want to think about death, and funeral arrangements, and all those sort of things people are reluctant to discuss with family members," she said.

If you would like to nominate to be an organ donor in New Zealand, you can call Organ Donations NZ on 0800 4 DONOR (0800 436 667) to discuss what is involved in the process.

"The most important thing is people do discuss it and people are clear about what their wishes are and have informed their families," Ms Langlands said.

Organ Donation NZ’s Janice Langlands says forcing people to opt out of organ donation, rather than opt in, doesn’t work. Source: Breakfast
