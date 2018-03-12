Simon Bridges’ caucus reshuffle promotes MPs skilled at 'forensic attack', denies rewarding leadership rivals

National leader Simon Bridges has denied his caucus reshuffle aimed to reward his former leadership rivals, saying merit and a capacity for "forensic attack" guided who got what portfolio.

The two appointments which received the most scrutiny were the promotion of Mr Bridges' main leadership rival Amy Adams to number three in the party rankings and the Finance portfolio, and Judith Collins to a fourth ranking with the Housing and Urban Development, and Planning (RMA Reform) portfolios.

The new National leader did, however, admit that Mrs Collins' confrontational style was suited to the opposition role.

"I think Judith's fantastic, and she's got the skills we need. It's very much about mixing the right person to the portfolio," Mr Bridges said.

"So we've got experience, we've got new talent coming through, we've also got people who are good at forensic attack which Judith is, but also people who are in certain portfolios developing the positive plans we want.

"So for Judith she's just a big brand, she's a big persona. But more so than that, she will do the attack well, she's also got RMA reform, she's a very intelligent person, she's a qualified lawyer, works in tax, so I think she'll be able to think that through."

Mr Bridges said Mrs Collins asked for the Housing and Urban Development portfolio, and Mrs Adams' ascension to the coveted Finance portfolio was a clear-cut decision.

"People say 'oh she stood against you, it's reward for that'. No it's not. Straight up she would have been the person regardless of what happened there," Mr Bridges said.

"She knows that, I know that and it's because I think she's got the experience, she's been a very senior minister, she's got the commercial background, and she's got the skill, frankly, both to attack what they're doing but develop really exciting plans for us so that we've got a good chance in 2020."

A loser of the caucus reshuffle was veteran MP Gerry Browlee, who was demoted from the Foreign Affairs portfolio, and dropped from four to 11 on the list.

Mr Bridges said this shouldn't be seen as a slight, though.

"I wouldn't read too much into that," he said.

"I mean Gerry is Gerry, he's sort of beyond numbers if you like, and he's got that very important role for us, Shadow Leader of the House, which is basically leading our approach in Parliament.

"It's a very influential role, so he'll be good at that."

Other caucus changes include Todd McClay as foreign affairs and tourism.

Jonathan Coleman keeps health and sport and recreation.

Nikki Kaye keeps education and Paul Goldsmith will oversee economic and regional development, revenue and also associate arts, culture and heritage.

Nick Smith loses conservation to Sarah Dowie, instead gaining state services and electoral law reform as roles.

Chris Finlayson is a former minister to retain important roles, named as shadow attorney-general and spokesperson for Crown-Maori relations and the Pike River Coal mine re-entry. He's up against Labour's Andrew Little.

Nathan Guy has the agriculture spokesman role, and Louise Upston social development.