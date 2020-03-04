Simon Bridges calls for tax cuts to blunt pain coronavirus is expected to inflict on NZ economy

More tax relief is needed for families and businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak, National leader Simon Bridges said today, but he wouldn't say how much or when it was needed.

While speaking to TVNZ1's Breakfast about the Covid-19 response, Mr Bridges admitted his party does "agree with a lot of what the Government is saying".

"Coronavirus of course has significant health ramifications, but it also clearly has economic ramifications," he said.

"There's just no doubt the first half of this year is going to be slow to no growth."

Yesterday, the Government discussed several plans in place to help coronavirus-impacted businesses, including floating the idea of a provisional tax holiday.

The Regional Business Partners programme was given an extra $4 million boost to funding as well as $11 million to Tourism NZ.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said they're also looking at other funding options for impacted businesses.

"At the moment we're looking at the need and putting in funding where it's required," she said, adding that businesses have been asked to let them know as soon as they see impacts.

"Our intention is to get in front, as much as we can, of some of the issues that we're seeing."

But Mr Bridges said today he's not satisfied with that response.

"I've listened to Grant Robertson and Jacinda Ardern very carefully," he said. "They've been saying a lot of things but I don't see overall a clear economic growth plan."

He suggested tax relief for middle-income earners as a remedy for impacted families and small businesses.

"And I think serious infrastructure - not tomorrow, not in a few years. Now. So big slashing of red tape and the like to get small businesses back feeling confident about our economy."

However, when asked when and how much tax relief was needed, Mr Bridges did not respond directly but instead shifted to talking about National's general policy, instead of the direct coronavirus response.

"I think the Government should be proactively thinking about now. In terms of what we will do, we will be clear on that.

"I would say two things to you, John [Campbell, Breakfast host], because you raise this every week. I've released and been clear on policy now consistently over many months than the Government has."

One person has been diagnosed with Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Also while on Breakfast this morning, Mr Bridges discussed the next tranche of firearms reform, which would see a gun registry created if passed in Parliament.

"I think if you look at Canada, they got a big way into it and spent a billion bucks, then they trashed it. I think they can fail quite easily," he said about a firearm registry.

During the reforms last year, National MP Judith Collins spoke in favour of such a registry, and while addressing Parliament said opponents couldn't point to Canada as an example.

"We are not like Canada. It is a big country with state governments. We are neither of the above," she said at the time.