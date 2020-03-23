TODAY |

Simon Bridges calls for calm, as he announces support for coronavirus lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

Simon Bridges has urged New Zealanders to remain calm, as he announced his support for the Government's coronavirus lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Bridges says all National MPs will help with the response.

Mr Bridges says all National MPs will help with the response.

"New Zealand is in an unprecedented crisis, where lives and livelihoods are at stake," he said today in Tauranga.

"National supports the Government's decision to move the country toward level 4 of the Covid-19 alert system over the next 48 hours to protect New Zealanders' health and to extend the economic package for all businesses."

"I understand that this will be a worrying and stressful time for New Zealanders, I encourage everyone to stay calm and follow the rules which are in place from the Prime Minister, the Government and essential services," Mr Bridges said this afternoon.

His comments come as New Zealand's Covid-19 alert level was raised to 3 today, with it moving to the highest level, level 4, in 48 hours time.

Level four alert system:

- People instructed to stay at home
- Educational facilities closed
- Businesses closed except for essential services (e.g. supermarkets, pharmacies, clinics) and lifeline utilities
- Rationing of supplies and requisitioning of facilities
- Travel severely limited
- Major reprioritisation of healthcare services

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:50
NZ's coronavirus alert system to hit level four in 48 hours - 'Prepare as a nation to go into self-isolation'
2
Watch: Cheap shot on Kalyn Ponga sparks all-in brawl as NRL plays on
3
'We can beat the virus' - Kiwi expert 'overjoyed' with strict coronavirus lockdown measures
4
Coronavirus: New Zealand's alert levels
5
Full speech: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's address to the nation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ stock market suffers biggest session drop since 1987 crash
00:40

'Be kind' - Jacinda Ardern urges people to support one another as coronavirus alert system level rises

02:02

Government looking at rent increase freeze to help during coronavirus lockdown

Full speech: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's address to the nation