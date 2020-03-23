Simon Bridges calls for calm, as he announces support for coronavirus lockdown

Simon Bridges has urged New Zealanders to remain calm, as he announced his support for the Government's coronavirus lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Bridges says all National MPs will help with the response.

"New Zealand is in an unprecedented crisis, where lives and livelihoods are at stake," he said today in Tauranga.

"National supports the Government's decision to move the country toward level 4 of the Covid-19 alert system over the next 48 hours to protect New Zealanders' health and to extend the economic package for all businesses."

"I understand that this will be a worrying and stressful time for New Zealanders, I encourage everyone to stay calm and follow the rules which are in place from the Prime Minister, the Government and essential services," Mr Bridges said this afternoon.

His comments come as New Zealand's Covid-19 alert level was raised to 3 today, with it moving to the highest level, level 4, in 48 hours time.

Level four alert system: