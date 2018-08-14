 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Simon Bridges asks for independent inquiry into his expenses leak

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Mr Bridges has been forced to defend the roughly $84,000 he clocked up travelling around the country in a Crown limo. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Hundreds of school and early childhood support workers to get pay rise of 30 per cent under pay equity agreement
2

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Simon Bridges is being 'alarmist and dramatic' over union reps entering workplaces
3

Vaea Fifita puzzled after Steve Hansen leaves him out of All Blacks - 'I kind of feel like he's not telling me the truth'
4

Far-right Canadian speaker asks supporters to eat ticket costs for cancelled Auckland event
5

New Zealand man locked up in Bali, accused of attempted murder
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Hundreds of school and early childhood support workers to get pay rise of 30 per cent under pay equity agreement
01:48
Winston Peters also stepped in as the debate heated up in Question Time today.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Simon Bridges is being 'alarmist and dramatic' over union reps entering workplaces
01:17
The PM says she has already expressed her frustration at the situation over Wally Haumaha’s appointment

'We are dealing with it' - PM wants Haumaha appointment inquiry dealt with 'properly and appropriately'
Huge Panorama from the famous Mt. Maunganui, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand (XXXL)

Human skull found in Mount Maunganui belongs to pre-European Māori man

Watch: Kids taught mindfulness through Māori mythology and yoga in classrooms

Te Karere
Topics
New Zealand
Health
Maori Issues

A new programme that focuses on mindfulness and Māori mythology through yoga movement in primary schools has been launched.

Creator Jason Te Patu says the M3 programme provides peace and balance with three main components.

“I kind of look at this whole programme as hauora really, Te Whare Tapawhā. Through the mindfulness we tackle hinengaro and wairua, through movement obviously tinana, and then through doing it together in the sense of whakapapa and learning our stories, that sense of whakawhanaungatanga.”

The programme is popular within schools in Wellington, and yesterday it was first trialled in Auckland at Westmere School. 

Te Patu says there are a lot of benefits to the programme, including teaching tamariki to be present in the moment.

“That’s what mindfulness means to me, is being present in everything that we do. We’re just distracted with [phones] or [computers], all that stuff, but how can our kids benefit from just having moment to moment, breath to breath.”

Yoga is something you rarely see Māori men practicing and Te Patu has been paving the way for the past 27 years as Māori men.

“If I can help our Māori brothers to be able to give them some tools that can allow them to deal with stuff better, so they’re calmer, more mindful brothers, then koirā te kaupapa.”

Students weren’t the only ones having fun. According to Tui Ross, teachers were all for it too.

The kaupapa will open to schools in central Auckland with the off chance of it becoming a part of all schools across the country.

The programme is popular within schools in Wellington, and yesterday it was first trialled in Auckland at Westmere School. Source: Te Karere
Topics
New Zealand
Health
Maori Issues
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:58
Mr Bridges has been forced to defend the roughly $84,000 he clocked up travelling around the country in a Crown limo.

Simon Bridges asks for independent inquiry into his expenses leak - 'I want to get to the bottom of it'

Watch: Kids taught mindfulness through Māori mythology and yoga in classrooms

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Simon Bridges is being 'alarmist and dramatic' over union reps entering workplaces

Strong winds spark NZTA to issue warning to motorists crossing Auckland's Harbour Bridge

Two women charged over aggravated assault, robbery of elderly pair in their Christchurch home

Māori King’s former adviser Tukoroirangi Morgan slams him as 'puppet king'

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Maori Issues

The Māori King’s former adviser Tukoroirangi Morgan has written a highly critical letter to the King, saying Te Arikinui Kiingi Tūheitia is seen as a “puppet King”. 

“It’s despairing because it’s destroying the credibility of Kiingitanga,” Mr Morgan wrote. “Our people see you as a ‘puppet’ King.”

He said support for Kiingitanga [Māori King Movement] was in decline. 

“The legacy of nationwide support that your mother created over a forty year long reign is fast eroding,” he said. 

The Māori King’s office has been approached by 1 NEWS for comment. 

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS


Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Maori Issues