Silver Ferns not getting prize money, but PM says Kiwis want to see 'fair acknowledgement' of team

New Zealanders want to see a fair acknowledgement of the World Cup winning Silver Ferns, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, after it was revealed the team is not set to receive renumeration for their win.

The team recorded a 52-51 win against Australia last night, their first World Cup win since 2003.

Despite the success, RNZ reported the athletes are not set to receive additional pay - this was compared to the Black Caps who gained $3 million as a team for their second place at the Cricket World Cup.

"As a general principle I think New Zealanders would like to see fair acknowledgement of our sports people when they reach the top of their code", Ms Ardern said today. "That should include netball."

New Zealand captain Laura Langman holds the Netball World Cup trophy with Maria Folau, Phoenix Karaka & Shannon Saunders after victory over Australia. Source: Photosport

She would put it to the Minister of Sport Grant Robertson if the Government were prepared to additionally compensate the team.

"I know there is an issue around the equity of treatment around different codes but particularly different genders in sport, that our Minister of Sport has been very focused on."

When asked what she thought of the game, Ms Ardern said she thought it was "fantastic".

"I've always been glad both as a player and as an observer when a game is particularly tense, that it is quite a short match, everyone would have been on the edge of their seats. That last half, particularly the last quarter was just phenomenal.

"We're all very proud, I think people want to see recognition of that, I think that would include having the chance to welcome them and the cup home."

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has been in discussions with Mr Robertson.

Ms Ardern messaged Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison after the game.

"If he woke up to a Kiwi victory, oh well," she said.