Silver Fern Farms workers to strike after failing to negotiate pay rise

NZN

Nineteen maintenance workers who work for meat processor Silver Fern Farms have voted unanimously to strike for three days from January 3.

Silver Fern farms could soon be controlled by a Chinese company, prompting concerns about the future of meat processing.

Source: 1 NEWS

Their union, E tu, said the workers had been trying to negotiate a pay increase for more than a year.

The company had increased an offer of one per cent to 1.5 per cent but this was not enough.

The decision to strike had been taken after mediation had failed, the union said.

"We keep the plant running, from plumbing to fixing machines - anything that needs to be done," says delegate Brendon Illsley.

Silver Fern Farms has 14 plants in New Zealand which employ 7000 people at the peak of the season. The company processes 30 per cent of all New Zealand lamb, beef and venison.

