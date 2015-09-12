Silver Fern Farms workers to strike after failing to negotiate pay rise

Nineteen maintenance workers who work for meat processor Silver Fern Farms have voted unanimously to strike for three days from January 3.

Source: 1 NEWS

Their union, E tu, said the workers had been trying to negotiate a pay increase for more than a year.

The company had increased an offer of one per cent to 1.5 per cent but this was not enough.

The decision to strike had been taken after mediation had failed, the union said.

"We keep the plant running, from plumbing to fixing machines - anything that needs to be done," says delegate Brendon Illsley.