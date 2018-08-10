 

Silage plastic wrap piles up on NZ farms as Thailand shuns product for recycling

John McKenzie
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Environment
John McKenzie
Farming

The issue of processing rural plastics used in farming is causing concern, with the Government being urged to step in.

Silage wrap, commonly used across farms in New Zealand, is usually sent overseas to be recycled.

But with Thailand now closing its borders to the product, several New Zealand processing plants are full to capacity.

“We have roughly 250 tonnes here at the moment,” Southern Disability Enterprises general manager Hamish McMurdo said.

Until an alternative is found, farmers across the country are being urged to stockpile the waste.

“It was a bit of a surprise when we saw Southern Disability Enterprises put the post up on Facebook to say they couldn’t take it, but I have every confidence they’ll sort out an alternative,” said Southland Federated Farmers vice president Bernadette Hunt.

Until a solution is found, both parties are urging farmers not to burn or bury the waste.

“As soon as we find a solution, we’ll be letting them know and asking them to get it on in,” Mr McMurdo said.

Overseas plants are currently refusing to take sileage wrap, with Southland farmers being forced to hold onto it until a solution is found. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Environment
John McKenzie
Farming
