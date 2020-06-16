TODAY |

Signs rental property market turning in favour of tenants

Katie Bradford, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

There are signs the rental market is turning in the favour of tenants.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The lack of tourists and international students means investors are turning to Airbnb accommodation into longer-term rentals. Source: 1 NEWS

Statistics New Zealand data shows rents fell across much of the country in May.

An Auckland property manager told 1 NEWS there are nearly triple the number of apartments available on TradeMe than there were at this time last year.

Ali Karambayev from OneCiti says renters are also able to negotiate discounts and variations to agreements, with some receiving drops of five to 10 per cent in rents.

“Prior (to Covid-19), negotiation was not even on the table, you’d say sorry, this is the rent, if you don’t like it, then try to find something cheaper,” he told 1 NEWS.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen says it’s “very early signs” the rental market is starting to soften.

But he warns that many people who rent are also those who are going to feel the brunt of the looming recession.

Seventy per cent of hospitality workers are renters and 57 per cent of those in retail also rent, according to 2018 census data.

Mr Olsen says because they will struggle to pay rent, it may force landlords into making further reductions.

No international tourists or students also mean a glut in apartments and other properties in places like Auckland and Queenstown.

Mr Karambayev says that means he’s advising many landlords to rent their properties out long term, rather than risk short term options.

New Zealand
Property
Economy
Coronavirus Pandemic
Katie Bradford
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed, believed related to special exemption to attend funeral
2
Woman who stayed at same hotel as two new Covid-19 cases says she wasn't made to do test before leaving
3
NZ's two new Covid-19 infections drove from Auckland to Wellington for funeral after getting exemption to leave isolation facility
4
Covid-19: Government suspends all compassionate exemptions for travellers
5
Petition calls for UK to declare war on New Zealand to help win Covid-19 battle
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:02

Two teens given compassionate isolation exemption to attend Hamilton funeral located after breaking rules

Woman who stayed at same hotel as two new Covid-19 cases says she wasn't made to do test before leaving

Winston Peters quietly deletes 'woke brigade' campaign ad after accusations of copyright infringement

Jacinda Ardern frustrated that MPs are still receiving full salaries despite promised 20% cut