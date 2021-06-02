Signs looking good for bumper ski season in southern tourist towns

Southern ski operators are gearing up for a potential tourism boom this winter due to the trans-Tasman travel bubble.

They’ve seen a climb in forward bookings for a long anticipated economic boost.

“We saw a massive spike in website traffic immediately after the bubble opened and a lot of that has translated into good forward bookings,” NZ Ski General Manager Paul Anderson says.

The weather has also come to the party, with recent snow getting Remarkables staff excited.

“Everyone's out there getting the lifts up and running, making the snow and gearing up for you guys,” one worker told 1 NEWS.

Frozen chair lifts on Mt Hutt, June 1, 2021. Source: Supplied

With limited overseas travel destinations, New Zealand's slopes could see record breaking crowds.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's recent visit offered another promotion for Aotearoa's winter playgrounds across the ditch.