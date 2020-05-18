TODAY |

Significantly less Covid-19 breaches reported to police in Alert Level 2

Source:  1 NEWS

The number of breaches being reported to police in Alert Level 2 is down "significantly" from previous levels, according to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster also says no warrant-less searches have taken place. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Coster outlined the latest figures in today's Covid-19 briefing, where it was also announced there have been no new cases in New Zealand over the past 24 hours.

"Overall in Alert Level 2, the number of breaches are significantly less than Alert Level 3.

"We're only getting 200 to 350 reports per day, opposed to the 700 to 1000 experienced under Alert Level 3."

Most of the reports centred around retail stores not offering contact tracing or breaching distancing rules.

However, Mr Coster noted retail stores only need to offer contact tracing for staff and the distancing complaints were coming down in recent days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Director-General of Health provided the latest figures for May 18.

Over the weekend there were 30 breaches reported around private parties that were followed up on and 29 of these received a warning, with one prosecution.

The Police Commissioner also stated that no warrant-less searches were carried out by police under their controversial new powers.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
No new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, just two people in hospital
2
'Bong lung' - Cannabis is bad for lungs, but in a different way to tobacco, NZ study finds
3
'Significant event' - Covid-19 migration pushes NZ's population past 5 million for first time
4
Air New Zealand plans to cut almost 300 more jobs, union says
5
Broke, empty paradise: What happens to Queenstown when the tourism dollars disappear?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:42

Having a good female leader beneficial to employee mental health, study suggests

Full video: Ashley Bloomfield provides update on NZ’s Covid-19 infections
01:36

After backlash and watchdog complaint, Air NZ to refund customers transiting through US
02:44

Australia's Covid-19 inquiry, co-sponsored by NZ, gains traction despite tension with China