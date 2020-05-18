Significantly less Covid-19 breaches reported to police in Alert Level 2

The number of breaches being reported to police in Alert Level 2 is down "significantly" from previous levels, according to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Mr Coster outlined the latest figures in today's Covid-19 briefing, where it was also announced there have been no new cases in New Zealand over the past 24 hours.

"Overall in Alert Level 2, the number of breaches are significantly less than Alert Level 3.

"We're only getting 200 to 350 reports per day, opposed to the 700 to 1000 experienced under Alert Level 3."

Most of the reports centred around retail stores not offering contact tracing or breaching distancing rules.

However, Mr Coster noted retail stores only need to offer contact tracing for staff and the distancing complaints were coming down in recent days.

Over the weekend there were 30 breaches reported around private parties that were followed up on and 29 of these received a warning, with one prosecution.