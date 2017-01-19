 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Significant' Wellington mural to be saved from quake-hit Molesworth St building

share

Briar Wells 

1 NEWS Reporter

Fears that a highly-regarded mural inside a quake-hit Wellington building would be lost have been allayed after demolition crews managed to keep it in one piece.

Jim Allen's concrete mural has been a feature of 61 Molesworth St since it opened in 1965.
Source: 1 NEWS

Sculptor Jim Allen's concrete mural, which is seven metres long and three metres high, has been a feature of the foyer of 61 Molesworth Street since it opened in 1965.

Inspired by the micro-structure of copper crystals, the mural has been described by art conservators as a significant piece of work, and one of only a few murals left in New Zealand from the modernist era.

When it was announced the building would have to come down after suffering serious structural damage, art enthusiasts were concerned the artwork would be destroyed.

However, the Wellington City Council says demolition teams worked hard to try and keep it in one piece, and the mural has only suffered superficial damage, with its size and position in the building contributing to it surviving the demolition process.

Rubble is still being removed from the site and when that is complete the mural will be returned to the building's owner Prime Property Limited.

It will be up to them to decide what happens with the mural.

The council says it is working with the owners to support its future.

Related

Wellington

Natural Disasters

Arts and Culture

Briar Wells

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

00:31
2
Shocking video has emerged of an elderly couple being attacked while sitting in the back of a taxi in Birmingham.

Video: Elderly woman knocked out by rock thrown by reckless teens

00:17
3
The video was taken on the set of upcoming film A Dog's Purpose, and the American Humane Association is investigating.

'Just throw him in!' Treatment of dog forced into water prompts investigation into Hollywood film


01:13
4
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

00:42
5
Richard Wilkins didn't take kindly to Tim Gilbert and Sylvia Jeffrey's humour on Nine's Today Show.

Video: Aussie journo walks off live TV show after colleagues poke fun at his 'stegosaurus' hair

00:20
Jim Allen's concrete mural has been a feature of 61 Molesworth St since it opened in 1965.

'Significant' Wellington mural to be saved from quake-hit Molesworth St building

Sculptor Jim Allen's concrete mural has wowed visitors to 61 Molesworth St since 1965.

00:33
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

A visitor from Australia had her camera rolling as the plane touched down.

00:18
The city is enduring strong gusts today which have disrupted the transport system.

Clear skies in Wellington as severe weather passes but thunderstorms could hit Auckland, Northland later today

There was widespread transport disruption in the capital today due to the severe weather.

02:14
New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

Kiwi appointed senior aide to Donald Trump 'doesn't bring a lot of ego and he just gets things done'

New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

01:13
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

Sianne Dougherty stunned our friends from Te Karere yesterday with this impromptu performance.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ