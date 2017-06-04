'Significant problem' - new study suggests drug driving risk eludes many Kiwis

The high profile DUI arrest of Tiger Woods last week has highlighted the risks of driving under the influence of legal drugs, after the golf icon blamed prescription medication for his arrest.

A new study undertaken in New Zealand suggests there is little understanding about the risk of legal drugs when behind the wheel.

Psychology Professor Nicola Starkey from the University of Waikato told 1 NEWS she thinks this is a significant problem that many people are not aware of.

"The doctor prescribes something, and I think many people just think, 'well, this is a prescription drug, it's going to be fine for me to drive'."

Professor Starkey's research has shown that over 43 per cent of Kiwis don't consider the risk of prescription medication before they get behind the wheel.

The average painkiller such as paracetamol or ibuprofen are fine, but opiate-based painkillers, anti-nausea medication and some anti-anxiety drugs are the ones to watch out for.

Professor Starkey also warns that medication coupled with even a small amount of alcohol can see the risk behind the wheel sky-rocket.

"You might just have had one glass of wine with dinner, but quite often the effects of painkillers and alcohol, the combination can actually just make things a lot worse," she said.

As New Zealand’s population ages Professor Starkey says there will be more and more Kiwis on the roads who are taking prescription medications.