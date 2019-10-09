'Significant number' of headstones at cemetery in Gisborne damaged after car crash

Police say a "significant number" of headstones at a Gisborne cemetery have been damaged as a result of a single vehicle crash this evening.

The accident happened just after 6.30pm tonight on Nelson Road, Makauri, said Tairāwhiti Area Commander, Inspector Sam Aberahama in a statement.

He said the vehicle left the road "coming to a stop in Taruheru Cemetery."

"The sole occupant of the vehicle received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to hospital for treatment," Aberahama said.



"A significant number of headstones nearest to the road have been damaged as a result of this crash.



"We appreciate that hearing this news will cause distress for those who have whānau buried at this cemetery and we have been in contact with the Gisborne District Council (GDC) tonight in relation to this damage."



GDC is going through a process of identification of the headstones and will be contacting the whānau of the affected headstones.

Police advise anyone with questions to contact GDC on 06 869 2447.