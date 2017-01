A car and truck have crashed in Peka Peka on the Kapiti Coast.

Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokeswoman said one person was trapped in the crash.

All other people are uninjured.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Old SH1, near Peka Peka Rd at 5.10pm.

Fire, ambulance and police are attending the crash, and the road is closed to traffic.