Flights suspended at Auckland Airport as police respond to threat at nearby facility

Significant delays are expected at Auckland Airport this morning after a threat has been made at a facility nearby.

All flights have been suspended until 9.15am.

Police have been at the Geoffrey Roberts Road location since 8am, police said in a statement.

"Specialist groups are currently on site and are conducting inquiries," the statement said.

Police gave no further detail of the threat other than telling 1 NEWS it was made through a phone.

A section of Laurence Stevens Drive and Geoffrey Roberts Road is closed, so members of the public heading to the domestic terminal are advised to use Tom Pearce Drive.

"Significant delays are expected. Police appreciate motorists cooperation ahead of time as we conduct those inquiries at the location."