Significant concerns for welfare of woman missing from Auckland's North Shore

Police are appealing for sightings of a woman missing on Auckland's North Shore.

Police say Hillcrest woman Kate Bush, 25, was wearing black trousers and a black Mickey Mouse hoodie when last seen.

Her car, a 2011 red Toyota Yaris, was located this morning in the carpark at Lake Pupuke.

Ms Bush's family and police have significant concerns for her welfare.

Police would like to hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen Kate or her car - registration number GER875 - in the last few days.

Police have been searching in the Lake Pupuke area today, and will continue to do so tomorrow.

Kate Bush. Source: Supplied
