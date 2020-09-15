TODAY |

'Significant concerns' for welfare of Auckland woman missing for over a month

Source:  1 NEWS

There are "significant concerns" for the welfare of an Auckland woman who has been missing for over a month.

Leah Percy. Source: Supplied

Avondale police are appealing to the public for any sightings of Leah Percy.

The 30-year-old has not been seen since she went missing on  July 26, 2020 from the Pt Chevalier area.

Leah is thin to medium build with mid length brown hair and blonde highlights.

Police say she is known to frequent numerous suburbs across Auckland including Westgate, West Harbour, New Lynn, Mt Albert, Remuera, Wainui, Ranui and Auckland CBD areas.

Police say they and Leah's family "have significant concerns for her welfare" and they urge anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 105 and quote the following file number 200913/5070.

Information can also be supplied anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

