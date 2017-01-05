Sign, sealed but not delivered: Letters left in postal box post quake

It seems a Wellington post office box has spectacularly failed to deliver on the aim of getting letters to their destination by the following day.

The Postal Workers' Union says it has spoken to one man who, on December 19th, put two letters into a Fast Post box at the Marion Square branch, which is closed due to quake damage.

He told the union there was no sign on the post boxes at the time to suggest they weren't being cleared, just signs on the shop itself. The mail box slots have since been card boarded over to prevent anyone posting mail.

Union spokesman John Maynard told 1NEWS he called New Zealand Post and was assured the mail box had been cleared, but the letters still hadn't arrived.

"I thought time for investigation, so we mounted a phone on a mobile stick poked it in there and sure enough his Fast Post letters are sitting in there, since the 19th of December still in there three weeks later."

Mr Maynard said New Zealand Post was looking for excuses to close mail boxes, turning its focus from letter delivery to parcels.

"There is an earthquake risk to the building but there's no problem with people walking past and these boxes being cleared by NZ Post."

NZ Post has been approached for comment.