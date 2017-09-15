 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


'A sign that our language is thriving' - Te Reo speaking dolls prove massive hit

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Te Reo speaking dolls have proved to be a massive hit and the Rotorua couple who started the business have used the success to help develop a cartoon. 

The Rotorua couple are using the success of their Pipi Ma dolls to help develop a cartoon.
Source: 1 NEWS

Hopeha Tuahine and Kristin Ross started selling te reo speaking Pipi Ma dolls online last year and within the first day of the store opening, the dolls sold out.

"About 10,000 people visit our Pipi Ma page a day," Ms Ross told 1 NEWS. 

A new miniature line of the dolls has also proved to be popular with Chinese. 

Developing the cartoon was always in the plan which now has strong investor interest after Maori funding groups didn't believe in the idea. 

Disney has also helped to market the dolls, with ads playing in cinemas showing the te reo version of Moana. 

"That's the good thing about this, it uplifts the status of Teo Reo Maori in our communities and among or children, a sign that our language is thriving," Ms Ross said.

The cartoon is set to play on New Zealand television screens in December. 

Related

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:48
1
David Seymour, Nikki Kaye, Gareth Morgan and Peter Dunne feature in the video created by the University of Auckland Policy Club.

Watch: 'He looks like his breath would really smell' - Bill English and range of politicians read out mean tweets

00:28
2
Witness Kirsten Barker came across the crash in Devonport which left one person a critical condition.

Watch: Aftermath of horror crash which left three injured and bus lodged in house

00:40
3
The boy wrote to Trump that he admires the president's business background and has started his own neighbourhood lawn care business.

Watch: 11-year-old boy gets lawn-mowing gig at White House

00:58
4
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:37
5
Oracle's leader faced blunt questions at today's press conference over whether he is the right man for the job.

Jimmy Spithill desperate to 'get that Cup back off New Zealand' in 2021

20:24
With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.

Video podcast: Tax, tax, tax and polls - Corin and the 1 NEWS political team break down another big week on the election trail

With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.


02:00
The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis agree terminally ill should be allowed to end life with medical help

The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

02:15
Bill English worked on winning a seat off Labour, while Jacinda Ardern pushed for the youth vote of Dunedin.

Cuddling cats and hugging students – contrasting days on the campaign trail for National and Labour

Bill English worked on winning a seat off Labour, while Jacinda Ardern pushed for the youth vote of Dunedin.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:17
Mehaka Lee Te Puia wants justice for other Kiwis detained in Oz after being booted on character grounds.

Kiwi booted out of Aussie despite winning landmark case tells of toll on kids - 'They were shattered'

Mehaka Lee Te Puia was detained at Perth's immigration centre for nearly two years.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 